Key dates: 82nd Jacaranda Festival

ONE of Grafton's biggest events of the year, the 82nd annual Jacaranda Festival is set to be bigger and better than ever in 2016.

New events such as the Jacaranda Buskers Competition will complement the usual highlights of the festival. Some signature events have been revamped in an effort to grow, adapt and reconnect with our ever-evolving community to deliver a modern festival the Clarence Valley can be proud of while maintaining its traditional ties.

To help plan for the busy days ahead, here's your complete guide, in chronological order, of all 40 officially listed events during Australia's longest running floral festival.

1. JACARANDA BALL

WHEN: Saturday 17th September

WHERE: Grafton Showground Barn

DETAILS: The Jacaranda Ball marks the official opening of the 2016 Jacaranda Festival and introduces the senior and junior Jacaranda Queen candidates to the public. A culinary delight with fine food and dance, with the Navy Band making a welcome return for entertainment throughout the night.

2. FASHION PARADE

WHEN: Friday 14th October

WHERE: Grafton Toyota Showroom

DETAILS: Take a look at the hottest fashions for summer 2016 in the annual Jacaranda Fashion Parade as you've never seen it before - in the Grafton Toyota showrooms.

3. CLARENCE 100

WHEN: Friday 21st to Sunday 23rd October

WHERE: Clarence River from Copmanhurst to Yamba

DETAILS: Hosted by Big River Canoe Club, 'The Clarence 100' is a 3-day stage paddle between Copmanhurst and Yamba. The 100km course is a tough endurance, flat water paddle that provides varying conditions - a serious course for serious paddlers in a social environment. Cost is $100 for full event or $50 per stage. Check out the Clarence 100 website for more information or contact Ben Sullivan on 0433 155 953.

4. CLARENCE VALLEY COUNTRY MUSTER

WHEN: Monday 24th to Sunday 30th October

WHERE: 11 Coulters Lane, Ulmarra

DETAILS: Held in the tiny close knit farming community of Ulmarra, on the banks of the mighty Clarence River, experience the great music and atmosphere the Clarence Valley Country Muster has to offer.

5. GRAFTON STREET ORIENTEERING

WHEN: Friday 28th October

WHERE: Memorial Park, Prince St, Grafton

DETAILS: In this fun, family friendly orienteering event you have 45 minutes to find as many checkpoints as you can. All ages and abilities welcome. Start times between 5pm to 5.45pm. Cost is $2 and covers map and insurance. For more details contact Julie on 0422 871 278 or like the Grafton Street Orienteering Facebook page.

6. SOUVENIRS AND INFORMATION SHOP

WHEN: Friday 28th October to Sunday 6th November

WHERE: Grafton Shoppingworld

DETAILS: Visit the Jacaranda Souvenir and Information store to browse the range of official souvenirs for the oldest floral festival in Australia.

7. JUNIOR JACARANDA REUNION

WHEN: Friday, 28th October

WHERE: Criterion Theatre, Oliver St, Grafton

DETAILS: Featuring the Jaca Girls documentary world premiere, celebrate the 20th year of the Junior Jacaranda Quest with a reunion night, starting 7pm. Entry $10 via website or $15 at the door.

8. CHILDREN'S MORNING

WHEN: Saturday 29th October

WHERE: Market Square, Grafton

DETAILS: The Bendigo Bank Children's Morning is a fun filled event for the kids. This year there are some exciting changes. It will be held on the morning of the Westlawn Finance Queen Crowning Ceremony and will include the Parade of Youth, Beautiful Baby Competition and Children's Party. There will also be hand made markets, food and drink stalls, souvenirs, information and entertainment on the day. For further inquiries please phone Helen Templeton on 0448 423 989.

9. OPEN GARDENS

WHEN: Saturday 29th October to Sunday 6th November

WHERE: Various locations in the Clarence Valley

DETAILS: Browse residential and commercial gardens daily between 9am and 5pm. View all Bunnings Warehouse Open Gardens locations here.

10. JACA FAIR

WHEN: Saturday 29th October

WHERE: Washpool Rd, Clarenza

DETAILS: The St Andrews Christian School Jaca Fair from 10am to 2pm includes a giant auction starting at 12 noon, market stalls, laser skirmish, bubble football, jumping castle, face painting, merry-go-round, BBQ lunch, Devonshire teas, live music, children's activities, displays, school tours and much more. For more information please phone 6644 0254 or 0411 795 792 and ask for Debbie.

11. QUEEN CROWNING

WHEN: Saturday 29th October

WHERE: Market Square, Grafton

DETAILS: The ceremony marks the opening of the Jacaranda Festival, where the 2016 Jacaranda Queen is crowned at a magical evening under the canopy of jacarandas. A light supper is held at the GDSC afterwards. For more details contact the Jacaranda Festival Office on 6642 3959.

12. DRAGON BOAT RACES

WHEN: Saturday/Sunday, 29th/30th October

WHERE: Clarence River at Memorial Park, Grafton

DETAILS: These races are the Grafton Dragon Boat Club's annual regatta, and features competitive crews from NSW and Queensland. With numerous community teams competing from the Clarence Valley, the regatta is in its 11th year and one of the largest regional regattas in NSW. Free for spectators, participants cost $20 per adult and $10 per junior. Contact the club on 0401 634 414 for further information.

13. EMBROIDERY GROUPS EXHIBITION

WHEN: Saturday 29th October to Saturday 5th November

WHERE: South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club, Wharf St

DETAILS: The Jacaranda Embroidery Group presents its biennial exhibition with the theme "encircled with Embroidery". All raffle items made by group members. Entry $4. For more info contact Leanne on 6642 or Ida on 6643 5528. 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 4pm Saturday.

14. COLLECTORS AND BOTTLE CLUB SHOW

WHEN: Saturday 29th October

WHERE: The Barn, Grafton Showgrounds

DETAILS: The Clarence Valley Collectors and Bottle Club Show displays a large unique range of bottles and collectables. Buy, swap and sell sections available. Enjoy lunch at the Grafton Lions Club BBQ and view the displays from 8am to 3pm. For more information contact John on 6642 3497. Adults $4, students/concession $3.

15. SCHAEFFER HOUSE OPEN DAYS

WHEN: Saturday 29th October to Sunday 6th November

WHERE: 190 Fitzroy St, Grafton

DETAILS: Schaeffer House consists of volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain, develop and promote the museum's collections. Take a tour to see the wonderful furniture and great variety of the vast collection. Entry $5 adults, $1 children.

16. WOODWORKERS EXHIBITION

WHEN: Saturday 29th October to Sunday 6th November

WHERE: South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club

DETAILS: The Northern Rivers Woodworkers Exhibition is Australia's largest single club woodcraft exhibition and includes an extraordinary variety of skillfully crafted items of wood, demonstrations and a history of the timber industry in the Clarence. Many exhibitions are also for sale. 9am to 5pm daily. Cost $2 per person. For more information contact Colin on 0428 421 473.

17. ART CLUB EXHIBITION

WHEN: Saturday 29th October to Saturday 5th November

WHERE: Grafton Community Centre, Duke St, Grafton

DETAILS: The Jacaranda Art Club's 48th Jacaranda Exhibition showcases a fine collection of art by local artists including the Bendigo Bank Open Art Prize and Jacaranda Open Portrait Prize. Clarence Valley's youth art is well represented as an important part of the creative arts community. 9am to 5pm daily, admission is $3 with children free.

18. GRAFTON GEM AND LAPIDARY EXHIBITION

WHEN: Saturday 29th October to Saturday 5th November

WHERE: Grafton Showgrounds, Prince St, Grafton

DETAILS: The Gold Mining in Australia display will delight and show you what you can find as you walk and explore our open space, rivers and creeks. Club members will demonstrate jewellery skills. 9am to 5pm daily. For more information contact Elaine 02 6643 5659. Entry is $2, children free.

19. SALVATION ARMY VETERAN'S BAND

WHEN: Saturday 29th October

WHERE: Salvation Army, 91 Oliver St, Grafton

DETAILS: The Salvation Army will feature a Brass Band Concert featuring the NSW Salvation Army Veteran's Band. Entry by gold coin donation. Further enquiries contact Major Colin Young on 6643 1650 or 0419 612 446 for 7pm start.

20. JACARANDA CHURCH SERVICE

WHEN: Sunday 30th October

WHERE: St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 116 Oliver St, Grafton

DETAILS: The 63rd Annual Jacaranda Church Service welcomes Presbyterian World Missions director Kevin Murry. 9.30am to 10.30am followed by morning tea.

21. RETROFEST

WHEN: Sunday 30th October

WHERE: Market Square, Grafton

DETAILS: Jacaranda Retrofest is a celebration of everything vintage pre-1960s. Be transported back to a simpler time; beautiful cars, glamorous pin-ups, retro inspired market stalls, yummy baked goods and heaps of family friendly fun. Live entertainment throughout the day from 10.30am to 3pm in the lead up to finding out who will be crowned Miss Retrofest 2016.

22. AFTERNOON AT THE PROMS

WHEN: Sunday 30th October

WHERE: Saraton Theatre, Prince St, Grafton

DETAILS: Celebrating the 90th anniversary of the Saraton Theatre, the Clarence Valley Orchestra and Chorus led by artistic director and conductor Greg Butcher will take the audience on a journey with music from stage and screen. Tickets are $40 per adult, $35 per concession and $20 per child.To book contact the Saraton Theatre on 6642 1633. From 2pm to 4.30pm.

23. ORGAN RECITAL

WHEN: Sunday 30th October

WHERE: Christ Church Cathedral, Duke St, Grafton

DETAILS: Christ Church Cathedral organist Robert Eather will present a varied selection of pipe organ music for the 72nd Jacaranda Organ Recital. A wonderful opportunity to hear this magnificent instrument, followed by Devonshire tea. Cost $5, time 3pm to 4pm. For more information contact Richard on 6642 2844.

24. MEET THE QUEENS

WHEN: Monday 31st October 31 to Friday 4th November

WHERE: Market Square, Grafton

DETAILS: Meet and greet the Jacaranda Queens at the Jacaranda Queens Party in Market Square daily at 10am. The perfect opportunity to have your 2016 souvenir photo taken with a member of the Queens Party and to learn about events that are being held for the day. A pop-up souvenir store will be available to purchase your Jacaranda keepsakes.

25. LUNCHTIME CONCERT SERIES

WHEN: Monday 31st October to Wednesday 2nd November

WHERE: Market Square, Grafton

DETAILS: Watch Clarence Valley school and community performance groups show their talents in song and dance from 11am to 1pm across three.

26. JACARANDA AFTERNOON TEA

WHEN: Monday 31st October

WHERE: Clarence River Jockey Club, Powell St, Grafton

DETAILS: The Jacaranda Afternoon Tea is a lovely way to spend an afternoon, sipping tea, eating delicious treats and meeting the Jacaranda Queens Party. Gather your friends and enjoy freshly baked scones, petite sandwiches and more. The event will begin 1pm for a 1.30pm start. Tickets can be purchased for $15 from Harveys Jewellers, Prince St on or before October 25.

27. JADA EXHIBITION

WHEN: Tuesday 1st November to Saturday 5th November

WHERE: Grafton Regional Gallery, 158 Fitzroy St, Grafton

DETAILS: The Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award is Grafton Regional Gallery's flagship drawing prize. This exhibition presents the 2016 JADA winners, acquisitions and finalists. Judged by Ken Done with first prize of $30,000, the 2016 JADA received record entries from across Australia. Take time in the Gallery's modern and historic exhibition spaces and enjoy Rosearia restaurant, open for lunch and dinner, 10am to 4pm. For more information phone 6642 3177.

28. INNER WHEEL CLUB LUNCHEON

WHEN: Tuesday 1st November

WHERE: South Services Club, Wharf St

DETAILS: The Inner Wheel Club Jacaranda Luncheon is held on Melbourne Cup Day every year. There will be a visit from the Jacaranda Queen and her party, raffles and a large TV to view the race. Get friends together and make a great day of it with good food, fun and friendship. Cost is $35 per head from Grafton Fast Photos, 46 Prince St.

29. WOMEN'S RALLY

WHEN: Wednesday 2nd November

WHERE: Salvation Army, 91 Oliver St, Grafton

DETAILS: Listen to guest speaker Lieutenant Sue McIver speak about the theme 'Doors and Keys' at the Jacaranda Women's Rally starting at 10am. Cost is $8 and can be purchased by contacting Major Kate Young on 6643 1650 or 0419 112 446.

30. FESTIVAL OF FLOWERS

WHEN: Wednesday 2nd to Saturday 5th November

WHERE: Christ Church Cathedral

DETAILS: The theme of All Things Bright and Beautiful will be carried throughout the 2016 Jacaranda Festival, with the Floral Art Society, Flower Guild and local churches to showcase beautiful flower and memorial arrangements. For more details contact Leone Roberts on 6644 9211. 9am to 4pm daily.

31. JACARANDA THURSDAY

WHEN: Thursday 3rd November

WHERE: Town Centre, Grafton

DETAILS: Grafton's CBD comes to life on The Daily Examiner Jacaranda Thursday, with Market Square to be packed with vendors and amusement, and Prince St lined with a vast range of market stalls. At lunchtime the show starts with local businesses showcasing their creativity and talent as they compete for the highly coveted Gold Cup. Performances begin at 1pm.

32. RIVERSIDE VENETIAN CARNIVAL

WHEN: Friday 4th November

WHERE: Memorial Park, Prince St, Grafton

DETAILS: The Telstra Riverside Venetian Carnival is an evening of local entertainment. The Lady Bugs Stilt Dancers will dance and light up the night sky, fire twirlers with their captivating fire tricks and Jacqui Levy's El Circo Grande will amaze and entertain. The evening will finish with a breathtaking fireworks display. Bring a chair or picnic rug to enjoy the entertainment with scrummy food vendors onsite and a big screen. A mixture of free and VIP seating, from 5.30pm to 9pm.

33. TAFE MARKETS

WHEN: Saturday 5th November

WHERE: Grafton TAFE Campus

DETAILS: The Jacaranda TAFE markets is a fantastic annual market day held within the grounds of Grafton TAFE Campus. A large variety of interesting market stalls, live music, food and dedicated kids area. There will be something of interest for everyone.

34. FLOAT PARADE

WHEN: Saturday 5th November 5

WHERE: Prince St, Grafton

DETAILS: Watch as Grafton's main street becomes awash with colour and sound for the annual float procession down Prince St from 5pm. Consisting of about 60 clubs, schools and local organisations, each parading vehicle will be decorated to the theme of purple. Stay afterwards and enjoy the Picnic in the Park at Market Square.

35. JACARANDA RALLY

WHEN: Saturday 5th November

WHERE: Duke St, Grafton

DETAILS: The Grafton Vintage Motor Vehicle Club Jacaranda Rally begins with a static display in Duke St under the canopy of jacaranda trees from 7.30am. A diverse collection of vehicles on display. Member entries are welcome for vehicles 30 years and older. For more information visit www.graftonvintagecars.com.

36. BUSKERS COMPETITION

WHEN: Saturday 29th October to Sunday 6th November

WHERE: Grafton CBD

DETAILS: Join our new event for 2016 and busk in front of a business shopfront to earn money, media exposure with live crosses on FM 104.7 PLUS the opportunity to play at the final at the Picnic In The Park on Saturday, 5th November for the chance to earn the title of Jacaranda Busker 2016. Busker entries are $20 and close 4pm Tuesday, 25th October. Businesses who would like to sponsor the event please contact the Festival Office on 6642 3959.

37. BILLY CART DERBY

WHEN: Saturday 5th November

WHERE: Tyson Street South Grafton.

DETAILS: This year sees the inaugural Jacaranda Billy Cart Derby take place in South Grafton. All billycarts receive a minimum of two runs - the first being a practice run. All carts must have adequate braking and steering mechanisms. All carts and drivers must be available for scrutineering between 7.15am and 9am near the start line. Click here for more rules and information.

38. PICNIC IN THE PARK

WHEN: Saturday 5th November

WHERE: Market Square, Grafton

DETAILS: The Newcastle Permanent Picnic in the Park is an evening of family entertainment to top off your Jacaranda Week. Following on from the Float Parade, bring a picnic or purchase a delicious meal from one of the featured vendors, then sit back and enjoy the entertainment from 6pm to 9pm.

39. JACARANDA FUN RUN

WHEN: Sunday 6th November

WHERE: Memorial Park, Prince St, Grafton

DETAILS: A change of venue, this year enjoy running under the canopy of the jacaranda trees in Grafton. Racer bibs can be collected earlier this year for your convenience from Grafton parkrun at Junction Hill from 7am on Saturday, 29th October and Picnic in the Park on Saturday, 5th November. Register online or at the above pick up points.

10km starts 7am, $25 entry

5km starts 8am, $20 entry

2.4km starts 9am, $10 entry

Register on the day from 6am to 6.45am incurs additional $5 entry fee. Entry includes your Fun Run Goodie bag.

40. SPOT IT COMPETITION

WHEN: Saturday 29th October to Saturday 5th November

WHERE: Grafton CBD

DETAILS: The Jacaranda Festival Business Competition sees local businesses dress their shop window displays from 9am on Saturday 29th October to 4pm on Saturday 5th November. Get involved to attract new customers, build team morale, win great prizes and gain eternal bragging rights when you win. The Jacaranda Festival Trophy is awarded to Overall Best Dressed Window Display. Other prizes are awarded to Hospitality (Café, Bakery, Restaurant), Retail (Clothing, Electrical, Pharmacies, and Hairdressers etc), Office (Banks, Financial Institution, Real Estate, Office etc) and Community & Care (Patients and Staff of a Nursing Home, Hospital Ward, Convalescent Home or Respite Care Facility). Click here for more information.'

For a full list of events this Jacaranda Festival, visit the Jacaranda Festival website.