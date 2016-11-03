Kicking back at the pub post Jaca

WITH businesses closing early yesterday afternoon, everyone was kicking back and enjoying the fantastic music playing at the pubs across town.
As the Jacaranda Thursday markets came to a close and the festivities in Market Square wrapped up, it seemed like most of Grafton was squishing into the Clocktower Hotel for a few cold ones and to dance the night away.
It was hard to move on the dance floor with the music pumping, and people dancing, drinking and enjoying a chance to let loose on a Thursday afternoon.
At the Jacaranda Hotel, Double Shot was rocking out in the back of a truck, playing favourite tunes.
Singer Peter Creenaune was rocking a helicopter hat and an Angus Young-esque outfit on with "stick it to the man", among other things, written on his shirt.
The band entertained a few dedicated, delighted and excited individuals in the carpark while everyone else shied away from the hot weather.
In the hotel's beer garden, locals enjoyed a cool drink after a day of Jacaranda festivities.