King of Margaritaville to rule over Bluesfest

BLUESFEST is thrilled to be start its New Year on a high note by announcing the King of Margaritaville himself, Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefers, will be performing exclusively in Australia at Bluesfest in 2017.

Could there be a location more perfect for an artist famous for hits such as 'Cheeseburger in Paradise', 'Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes', and of course, the classic 'Margaritaville'?

Bluesfest can't wait for Buffet fans to enjoy these classics plus many more.

For the few who are uninitiated, singer/songwriter/author Jimmy Buffett has become a legend of popular culture.

He has recorded more than 50 albums, most of which have gone gold, platinum or multi-platinum.

His sold-out concert tours are an annual rite of summer for his legions of fans, affectionately known as Parrotheads, many of whom are professionals by day and who dress in spectacular and outrageous tropical outfits and head wear when Jimmy comes to town.

In 2016, the song 'Margaritaville' was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame for its cultural and historic significance. Only those recordings that have influenced and inspired both music creators and fans for generations are considered for this most special honour.

Bluesfest is very happy to be making the dreams of the many Parrotheads around Australia come true this Easter.

Music lovers from across Australia will visit the beautiful Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm over the Easter long weekend (April 13-17) for Bluesfest.

"We have so many legends coming this Easter (April 13-17), from Santana to Patti Smith to the Doobie Brothers... we have contemporary artists covered too... The Lumineers, the hit of Bluesfest 2016 - St Paul & the Broken Bones, and of course, Mary J. Blige,” Bluesfest director Peter Noble said.

During the festival ticketholders will enjoy 12 hours of music each day on multiple stages, a range of onsite camping options, as well as incredible food and market stalls.

The festival will be announcing more artists in the coming weeks.