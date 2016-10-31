29°
News

Lady Luck in purple at Jaca Afternoon Tea

Tim Howard
| 31st Oct 2016 5:08 PM
Matrons of Honour Carol Smith, Denise Slingsby, Lyn Turton, Jacaranda Queen Sharni Wren, Helen Weatherstone and Pauline Glasser all were among the raffle prize winners given out by queen Sharni at the Jacaranda Afternoon tea held at the Clarence River Jockey Club.
Matrons of Honour Carol Smith, Denise Slingsby, Lyn Turton, Jacaranda Queen Sharni Wren, Helen Weatherstone and Pauline Glasser all were among the raffle prize winners given out by queen Sharni at the Jacaranda Afternoon tea held at the Clarence River Jockey Club. Adam Hourigan Photography

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LADY Luck was wearing purple when the raffles were being drawn at the Jacaranda Afternoon Tea at the Grafton Racecourse.

Current Jacaranda Queen Sharni Wren and Matron of Honour Carol Smith, as well as former Princess Jenna Atherton and guest of honour Lyn Turton and former matrons of honour including Pauline Glasser and Helen Weatherstone, were all in luck during the drawing of the tombola.

More than 100 people attended the afternoon tea which has been on the Jacaranda calendar since 2003.

The director of the event, Cheryl Barnes, said the afternoon tea was a chance for the older members of the community to meet the Jacaranda Party.

"It's always a well attended event and Wayne Phillips and the race club always put on a good turn out,” she said.

"Former matron of honour from 2004, Lyn Turton gave an interesting speech about trips overseas and gardening.

"She was the matron of honour when Sam McClymont, of the McClymonts, was the Queen.”

The Jacaranda Party were in high spirits. Their day started with a visit to Rathgar Lodge at Ulmarra, then a meet and greet and photo shoot in Market Square.

Then it was off to Grafton High School for morning tea and then to the Jacaranda Pre-School.

Party Princess Shannon Carter said the children greet the girls enthusiastically and danced the Hokey Pokey with them.

"They all wanted to be Jacaranda Princesses, even the boys,” she said.

Princess Heidi said the children were full of tricky questions.

"They thought we lived in castles and wanted to know where they were,” she said.

The children also gave the girls new identities when they visited with Queen Sharni becoming Sleeping Beauty, Princess Heidi Cinderella and Party Princess Shannon re-christened Rapunzel.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  jacaranda2016

Lady Luck in purple at Jaca Afternoon Tea

Lady Luck in purple at Jaca Afternoon Tea

Annual afternoon tea lets the community meet the official Jacaranda Party, and for old party members to reunite.

Why don't more of us support small shops?

The Shop Small campaign is urging us to look at alternatives to just the big boys this Christmas.

Aussies aren't putting money where mouth is for smaller retailers

Annie to bring double the fun

Paul Oehlmann (Oliver Warbucks), Tracie-marie Seipel (Grace Farrell), Margaret Ramsey (Miss Hannigan) and Piper Ramsey (Annie) ham it up before they take to the stage for the Clarence Coast Theatrical Society's performance of Annie over the next two weeks.

It's double the fun for these kids performing in Annie

Consume wisely: Help planet, farmers and the poor

kids-painting-green-growth-plants-freefrits-ahlefeldt

Everyone has a bum, but not everyone has a toilet.

Local Partners

Visual thrills to sound of Saraton's music

Original Sound of Music star Nicholas Hammond compered the annual Jacaranda Afternoon at the Proms concert to a sold out Saraton Theatre.

Jacaranda Crowning in pictures

A large crowd gathered under the Jacaranda and the carnival lights to watch the Jacaranda Queen crowning ceremony

All the pictures from crowning night

Annie to bring double the fun

Paul Oehlmann (Oliver Warbucks), Tracie-marie Seipel (Grace Farrell), Margaret Ramsey (Miss Hannigan) and Piper Ramsey (Annie) ham it up before they take to the stage for the Clarence Coast Theatrical Society's performance of Annie over the next two weeks.

It's double the fun for these kids performing in Annie

Double Shot of a Jaca tradition

YOUR SHOT: Just like the good ol' days Double Shot will bring the Jacaranda Hotel car park to life this Jacaranda Thursday, November 3.

Dancing in streets at the Jacaranda Hotel for Jaca's big day

Clarence Valley grudge match shaping up to be a cracker

DANGER MAN: Former Australian under-19 speedster Brad Chard is one CRCA bowler the Lower River batsmen will treat with caution.

Representative cricket comes to Ulmarra this Sunday.

57-room house and she only uses four of them

57-room house and she only uses four of them

TAMARA Ecclestone lives in 57-room house - but only uses four of the rooms on a regular basis.

Now there's not just zombies and Negan - there's a tiger

King Ezekiel with his pet tiger, Shiva.

Has The Walking Dead jumped the shark, or did Shiva have to happen?

How to destroy a marriage and avoid cancer

Burt Bacharach told his ex-wife Carole Bayer Sager he felt sick

WATCH: Teen magician's daring straight jacket stunt

THE PLUNGE: 15-year-old Jeffrey 'Jeffro' Bennett is attempting to escape from a straight jacket while blindfolded and submerged in Carole Park Swimming Centre.

Teen will throw himself into pool locked into a straight jacket

Kevin Jonas shares first picture of daughter

Kevin Jonas and Valentina (c) Twitter

"Say hello to my newest love Valentina.''

Kim Kardashian unlikely to attend charity ball for late dad

Kim Kardashian

Mum Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian will go

Annie to bring double the fun

Paul Oehlmann (Oliver Warbucks), Tracie-marie Seipel (Grace Farrell), Margaret Ramsey (Miss Hannigan) and Piper Ramsey (Annie) ham it up before they take to the stage for the Clarence Coast Theatrical Society's performance of Annie over the next two weeks.

It's double the fun for these kids performing in Annie

Ashby Heights Escape

Ashby 2463

House 3 2 3 $375,000

Set upon approximately 5 acres in the peaceful and picturesque Yamba hinterland this charming lifestyle property ticks all of the right boxes. This quaint 2...

PERFECT FOR THE INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

109 Armidale Road, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $229,000

With a BRAND NEW KITCHEN, BRAND NEW WALL COVERINGS, BRAND NEW TILES IN THE BATHROOM AND LAUNDRY you are looking at the perfect place to call home. Located on the...

BIG On Space, Position, and Potential

48 Yamba Road, Yamba 2464

House 5 3 2 Auction

Enjoying a northerly aspect to Yamba's Marina and the river this incredibly spacious home captures impressive panoramic views from all living areas while still...

Red hot sellers offering red hot small acreage package

26 King Parrot Parade, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 4 $529,000

The family is calling us to Bundaberg and we are super keen to join them now that they are too far away for a day trip! With a selling attitude like that comes a...

When a quality built home is important to you and your family

2 Corella Place, Gulmarrad 2463

House 3 2 4 $437,500

In the search for your new home many buyers want to know that their most valuable investment will stand the tests of time and it is underpinned with a quality...

Beachside Bargain

54a Main Street, Wooli 2462

House 2 1 1 $399,000

If your wishlist includes: Beachfront home River views Solid holiday income return Bargain priced investment then this property ticks all the boxes! Nestled in...

Price Reduced!

262 Black Mountain Road, Nymboida 2460

Rural 3 2 5 $280000

Private, remote, secluded and enjoying a near bird's eye view of the Nymboida region, 262 Black Mountain Road has lifestyle written all over it. As you arrive...

NEATLY PRESENTED FARM HOUSE ON 2 ACRES

236 Watts Lane, Harwood 2465

3 1 2 $369,000

OWNERS COMMITTED ELSEWHERE - HIGHLY MOTIVATED ! This very neatly presented three bedroom farm house is set on a landscaped 8,397 m2 ( over 2 acre ) block in a...

Portfolio Perfection

7 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac location on South Grafton Hill, this delightful property has plenty to offer those who are looking to create or add to their...

Entertainers Delight

12 Gleneagle Road, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 5 AUCTION

Set in the middle of a cul-de-sac this delightful family home offers more than what first meets the eye. Occupying just under 7,000sqm of fully fenced, private low...

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

Earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!