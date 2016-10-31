Lady Luck in purple at Jaca Afternoon Tea

Matrons of Honour Carol Smith, Denise Slingsby, Lyn Turton, Jacaranda Queen Sharni Wren, Helen Weatherstone and Pauline Glasser all were among the raffle prize winners given out by queen Sharni at the Jacaranda Afternoon tea held at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

LADY Luck was wearing purple when the raffles were being drawn at the Jacaranda Afternoon Tea at the Grafton Racecourse.

Current Jacaranda Queen Sharni Wren and Matron of Honour Carol Smith, as well as former Princess Jenna Atherton and guest of honour Lyn Turton and former matrons of honour including Pauline Glasser and Helen Weatherstone, were all in luck during the drawing of the tombola.

More than 100 people attended the afternoon tea which has been on the Jacaranda calendar since 2003.

The director of the event, Cheryl Barnes, said the afternoon tea was a chance for the older members of the community to meet the Jacaranda Party.

"It's always a well attended event and Wayne Phillips and the race club always put on a good turn out,” she said.

"Former matron of honour from 2004, Lyn Turton gave an interesting speech about trips overseas and gardening.

"She was the matron of honour when Sam McClymont, of the McClymonts, was the Queen.”

The Jacaranda Party were in high spirits. Their day started with a visit to Rathgar Lodge at Ulmarra, then a meet and greet and photo shoot in Market Square.

Then it was off to Grafton High School for morning tea and then to the Jacaranda Pre-School.

Party Princess Shannon Carter said the children greet the girls enthusiastically and danced the Hokey Pokey with them.

"They all wanted to be Jacaranda Princesses, even the boys,” she said.

Princess Heidi said the children were full of tricky questions.

"They thought we lived in castles and wanted to know where they were,” she said.

The children also gave the girls new identities when they visited with Queen Sharni becoming Sleeping Beauty, Princess Heidi Cinderella and Party Princess Shannon re-christened Rapunzel.