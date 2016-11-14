Land Council delivers grants

Pippi Beach community land at Ngaru Village will be restored thanks to a grant to Birrigan Gargle Local Aboriginal Land Council.

THE NSW Aboriginal Land Council has announced Community Fund grants had been awarded to three Local Aboriginal Land Councils in the North Coast region.

NSWALC councillor for North Coast region, Tina Williams said Birrigan Gargle, Ngulingah and Yaegl LALCs had been selected in the latest round of the Community Fund.

Cr Williams said the fund provided grants of up to $50,000 for LALCs to purchase and mange land, protect culture and care for country.

"The Community Fund is generated through a levy on Local Aboriginal Land Council land dealings and matched with contributions by the NSW Aboriginal Land Council,” she said.

"Some of our Local Aboriginal Land Councils hold more valuable land holdings than those with less land and development opportunities.

"The Community Fund ensures eligible Local Aboriginal Land Councils can share in the wealth of those that enjoy a stronger economic base.”

Birrigan Gargle LALC CEO Norma Collins said the grant would go towards the restoration of Pippi Beach community land at Ngaru Village.

"The funding from the NSW Aboriginal Land Council will help us construct a shed and equipment to care for country,” she said.

"The Community Fund will help protect Yaegl cultural sites from damage by dirt bike riders and horse riders trespassing on land.

"It's really important to Yaegl people to be able to properly manage our land and this funding will also help promote awareness of home-grown bush foods and medicines and preserve Yaegl culture.”

Ngulingah LALC CEO Mikael Smith said the grant would go towards the Cubbawee Infrastructure Project.

"These works will see the installation of male and female toilet blocks,” Mr Smith said. "These new facilities will allow us to better cater for Aboriginal education, cultural events and economic activities.”

Yaegl LALC CEO Noeline Kapeen said its grant would go towards the restoration of Ulugundahi Island.

"Ulugundahi is culturally-significant to Yaegl people,” she said.

"This funding from the NSW Aboriginal Land Council will help us manage and care for country and allow Yaegl people to reconnect to culturally-significant lands.”