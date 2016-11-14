29°
News

Land Council delivers grants

14th Nov 2016 6:15 AM
Pippi Beach community land at Ngaru Village will be restored thanks to a grant to Birrigan Gargle Local Aboriginal Land Council.
Pippi Beach community land at Ngaru Village will be restored thanks to a grant to Birrigan Gargle Local Aboriginal Land Council. JoJo Newby

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE NSW Aboriginal Land Council has announced Community Fund grants had been awarded to three Local Aboriginal Land Councils in the North Coast region.

NSWALC councillor for North Coast region, Tina Williams said Birrigan Gargle, Ngulingah and Yaegl LALCs had been selected in the latest round of the Community Fund.

Cr Williams said the fund provided grants of up to $50,000 for LALCs to purchase and mange land, protect culture and care for country.

"The Community Fund is generated through a levy on Local Aboriginal Land Council land dealings and matched with contributions by the NSW Aboriginal Land Council,” she said.

"Some of our Local Aboriginal Land Councils hold more valuable land holdings than those with less land and development opportunities.

"The Community Fund ensures eligible Local Aboriginal Land Councils can share in the wealth of those that enjoy a stronger economic base.”

Birrigan Gargle LALC CEO Norma Collins said the grant would go towards the restoration of Pippi Beach community land at Ngaru Village.

"The funding from the NSW Aboriginal Land Council will help us construct a shed and equipment to care for country,” she said.

"The Community Fund will help protect Yaegl cultural sites from damage by dirt bike riders and horse riders trespassing on land.

"It's really important to Yaegl people to be able to properly manage our land and this funding will also help promote awareness of home-grown bush foods and medicines and preserve Yaegl culture.”

Ngulingah LALC CEO Mikael Smith said the grant would go towards the Cubbawee Infrastructure Project.

"These works will see the installation of male and female toilet blocks,” Mr Smith said. "These new facilities will allow us to better cater for Aboriginal education, cultural events and economic activities.”

Yaegl LALC CEO Noeline Kapeen said its grant would go towards the restoration of Ulugundahi Island.

"Ulugundahi is culturally-significant to Yaegl people,” she said.

"This funding from the NSW Aboriginal Land Council will help us manage and care for country and allow Yaegl people to reconnect to culturally-significant lands.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
Land Council delivers grants

Land Council delivers grants

THE NSW Aboriginal Land Council has announced Community Fund grants had been awarded to three Local Aboriginal Land Councils

Cane toads to be on the hop in Maclean

An adult male cane toad recently caught by a CVCIA member at West Yamba.

Two groups join forces to rid Maclean of cane toads

Coffee House up for sale after 20 years

Owenrs of Prince Street Coffee House Desley McClymont and Melissa Boulton are selling the business after twenty years.

Prince Street Coffee House is up for sale

Pound Street figs reduced to stumps

The fig trees on Pound Street are now stumps after they were removed to make way for the new bridge.

The fig trees on Pound Street have been removed

Local Partners

Hidden Treasure: Marea's valuable history work recognised

PORT of Yamba Historical Society president added to Hidden Treasure honour roll.

Hidden Treasure: Denise a driving force behind the festival

Denise Slingsby has been named as a \"Hidden Treasure\"

Jacaranda Festval life member named on Hidden Treasure honour roll

Hot rods roll into Yamba for big weekend

DRIVING PASSION: Leigh Bushell in front of one of the hot rods he's preparing for this weekend's Yamba Rod Run.

Leigh Bushell's lifelong story of love for vintage vehicles.

Go big at Maccas for McHappy day

Operations supervisor McDonalds Grafton David Atherton holds onto one of the in-demand Big Macs - on McHappy Day on Saturday $2 from every one sold will go towards Ronald McDonald House.

Jacaranda Queens Party will be serving out the Big Macs

Grafton to host cutting show this weekend

INTO THE ACTION: Experienced local cutter Mic McKeown will be taking part in this weekend's Big River Cutting Club Show.

Riders happy and ready after original event was postponed.

Will and Karlie become first Queenslanders to win The Block

Will and Karlie become first Queenslanders to win The Block

RENO show's five teams rake in nearly $3 million in prize money on auction day.

Robbie Williams' four-year-old daughter wants tattoos

Robbie Williams' four-year-old daughter wants tattoos for Christmas

Katy Perry donates 10k to Planned Parenthood

Katy Perry fears funding to essential services may be cut

Michelle Dockery 'got over' Downton Abbey with work

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery

Downton Abbey star mourned end of hit show

Taylor Swift 'stalker' arrested

Taylor Swift's alleged stalker has been arrested for following her

No more Michael Buble performances until son, Noah, is well

Michael Buble.

Michael Buble won't perform again until his son is well

Pink surprises fans with news of her second child

Pink has confirmed she is expecting her second child.

RENOVATED FAMILY HOME WITH SUBDIVISION POTENTIAL

33 Hawthorne Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 1 1 $235,000

FULL of character, boasting a new kitchen, new carpet and new paint - this flood-free charmer would be ideal for a family looking for an affordable entry to the...

3 BED UNIT BIG AS A HOUSE

20 Ballanda Cresent, Iluka 2466

House 3 1 7 $365,000

This 3 bedroom brick and tile duplex unit is on a quiet street and is a short walk to town and located at the back of this large block. The front unit is owned by...

Solid Investment...

104 Milton Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 $375,000

Milton Street has always been one that is respected amongst circles and #104, just a stone's throw from North Street, is certainly no exception. Within easy...

Location Location Location

412 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 AUCTION

Situated in one of the mostly highly sought after areas in the 2460 post code this delightful home is perfectly positioned to capture the stunning view across...

Explore the Possibilities - Developer Special

72 Queen Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 3 AUCTION

Presenting an abundance of possibilities with your own flair to restore, redesign, revamp or redevelop. Are you on the path way to prosperity? Or a...

Reach For The Stars!!

3 Gemini Street, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

Positioned on a low maintenance, flood free block this brick and tile home is not to be missed. Situated at Junction Hill in the sought after Zodiac Estate this...

Time For A Change?

36 William Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

This property is perfect for first home owners and investors alike. The home is set at the back of the fully fenced battle axed block and provides a flood free...

A Rare Offering

2/6 Schaeffer Close, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 AUCTION

Wanting to downsize but retain your independence, 2/6 Schaeffer Close could be just what you're looking for. Low set and low maintenance and surrounded by similar...

A New Family Needed

13 Greenfields Drive, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 3 AUCTION

If you're looking for a home that has room for a family and a yard with space for storage, play and then some, this has to be on your list. The kids have long gone...

All on your families doorstep!

37 Cameron Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 2 $349,000

Imagine the convenience of having all the facilities that the beautiful riverside township of Maclean has to offer, right on your doorstep. This is what the...

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!