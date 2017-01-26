Landcare Iluka founder finally accepts award

HONOURED: Association of Iluka Residents' president Tony Belton (left) and Annie Roberts (right) congratulate the AIR Citizen of the Year 2017 winner Kay Jeffery.

AFTER years of turning it down, Kay Jeffery finally relented to accept the Association of Iluka Residents' Australia Day award for Citizen of the Year for 2017.

Ms Jeffery said she was proud to receive the award for her volunteer work, in particular with Landcare Iluka, which she helped establish in 1993.

"It's made me feel very happy in that the community is appreciating this type of work,” she said.

"It was a different story 25 years ago when Landcare was very new, but feeling have changed over the years and we've seen the improvement in Iluka since we started.

"On Bluff Beach 25 years ago there were bait bags everywhere. Now you barely ever see any rubbish, so that's the community looking after itself, which is wonderful and it's because of the work that Landcare and National Parks has done to inspire that.

"It's very nice to be acknowledged in this way by my own community.”

WELL DONE: Kay Jeffery receiving her Citizen of the Year 2017 award at Iluka Community Hall. Jarrard Potter

Ms Jeffery said she enjoys the work that she does, and in past years felt it wasn't worthy of the award.

"I get a lot of pleasure out of what I do, and I always thought there were somebody else who deserved it more,” she said.

AIR president Tony Belton said the Iluka community had benefitted greatly from Ms Jeffery's involvement in various volunteering groups since she moved to the town in 1985.

"I've only known her for eight years, but you can see in the amazing work that her and her teams have done over the years, particularly at the bluff, and in that rainforest walk,” he said.

"The World Heritage status that walk has is really down to her and her team's work over months and years to get it up to that standard.”

Among her many achievements in the Iluka community, Ms Jeffery said she gets a great deal of pleasure from mentoring the next generation of youth who are passionate about preserving the natural environment, such as the Green Army who work in Iluka.