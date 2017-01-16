Large amount of drugs found after woman searched

A NIMBIN woman will face court today after police allegedly found a large amount of ice and other drugs, as well as cash, after she was stopped and searched at a service station on the Pacific Hwy in South Grafton.

Around 12.20am this morning the 26-year-old was stopped, when police allegedly found to be in possession of 12.2gms of crystal methylamphetamine, 1gm of cocaine, and an MDMA tablet, which has a potential street value of more than $10,000.

Police also allegedly located an amount of money believed to be the proceeds of crime, drug paraphernalia associated with the use and supply of prohibited drugs.

The woman has been charged with multiple drug offences, and was refused bail to appear in Grafton Local Court today.