Last day of 2016 the hottest

IN A YEAR that was the warmest on record in the Clarence Valley, Grafton saved the "best” for last, with 2016's hottest day, 41.8°C, on December 31.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has released its figures for 2016, which show records for coastal and inland areas at the weather stations at Grafton and Yamba.

The weather station at the Trenayr Agricultural Research Station recorded Grafton's highest annual mean daily maximum temperature of 27.2°C. This beat the previous record of 26.7°C in 2005 and was 1.5°C above the average of 25.7°C.

This temperature is an average of all the highest temperatures recorded at the station.

Grafton also recorded its highest annual mean temperature 20.8°C, beating the previous highest of 20.5°C in 2014. The average is 19.6°C.

Yamba Pilot Station featured three times in the BoM's records for 2016.

It had the highest annual mean daily maximum temperature for at least 20 years in the state, recording 25.1°C. The only highest figure occurred in 1897 when 25.4°C was recorded. The average is 23.4°C

Yamba also recorded the highest annual mean daily minimum temperature for at least 20 years with 16.5°C, above the average of 15.5°C and just a fraction under the one higher figure of 16.7°C, again from 1897.

It was also second in the state for highest annual mean temperature for at least 20 years with 20.8°C. The average is 19.4°C and the overall record is 21.1°C set in 1897.

The BoM has put an asterisk beside the Yamba figures saying there are gaps in the records, so there may have been higher values which have not been recorded.

Clarence Valley rainfall bucked the the state trend of a wetter as well as warm year, with 674.8mm just 68% of the annual average of 994.6mm. This put the region into the very low category for rainfall.

Yamba fared a little better, slipping into the low category with 1070.8mm, just 73% of the average 1463.6mm.

But Wooli did slip into the top figures for highest daily rainfall on June 5 when 254.6mm fell in a few hours, beating the previous best of 210.5mm on February 17, 2009.