Last days to register: Take the PLUNGE in 2017

Canadian band The East Pointers will return to Australia and the Clarence to be part of the PLUNGE 2017. Event registration for the festival closes January 3, 2017.

FLICKERFEST has already signed up. So has touring Canadian band The East Pointers who wowed them last time. And award-winning composer Adam Gock who writes for Masterchef and other reality TV programs.

So what's stopping you from getting involved in the Clarence Valley's own Arts and Culture Festival PLUNGE in 2017. There are only a few days left to register, the deadline for submissions closing to January 3, 2017.

The festival, to be held in April 2017, is set to build on the success of this years' event, with a similar number of events already registered.

Events included are cultural experiences and events, music, dance and theatre performance, exhibition launches, Grafton Regional Gallery exhibitions and events, the CRAVE artist trail, workshops and education, teens and kids activities and workshops as well as art, craft and food markets, anything occuring between March 31 to April 30, 2017.

PLUNGE has grown over the past three years from 41 events in 2013 to more than 160 events in 2016. Due to the overwhelming level of interest in next year's festival and the number of requests received for deadline extensions, the entry form will be kept open until January 3.

Entries can be submitted on the Clarence Valley Council website so hop to it.

As part of the PLUNGE promotion you will get:

FREE inclusion in the plunge art and culture festival 2017 event guide

FREE listings and links to your website on the plunge art and culture festival 2017 web page

FREE inclusion in other marketing material where available, including:

Clarence Valley Culture Facebook page

Clarence Valley Council Instagram page

Clarence Valley Council Issuu page

And other associated media including local newspaper advertisements and radio announcements

What is PLUNGE?

PLUNGE Arts and Culture Festival is a 31-day 'insider's guide' to cultural events and festivals held in the Clarence Valley. Now in its fifth year, it is a collection of diverse cultural experiences and events, including performance, exhibitions, an artist trail, workshops, youth activities and local markets during March through to April. The main objective of plunge is to help and support local arts and cultural organisations build their audience by providing FREE marketing and promotion under one festival umbrella. In 2017 the event will run from March 31- April 30. plunge encourages the wider community and visitors to immerse themselves in arts and cultural events being produced by local community individuals groups and organisations and as a result of this project plunge Arts and Culture Festival has made arts and culture more accessible to a wider demographic.