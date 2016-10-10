32°
Sport

Late wicket to Page sets Coutts up for chance at outright

Matthew Elkerton | 10th Oct 2016 6:00 AM
TOUGH DAY: GDSC Easts' fast bowler Ben Shaw was the pick of the visitor's attack but went relatively unrewarded, picking up the one wicket off his 16 overs.
TOUGH DAY: GDSC Easts' fast bowler Ben Shaw was the pick of the visitor's attack but went relatively unrewarded, picking up the one wicket off his 16 overs. Leigh Jensen

COUTTS v GDSC EASTS: Coutts Crossing is firmly in the driver's seat of its opening Premier League clash with GDSC Easts and could push for an outright victory to start the season when play resumes next weekend.

It was a dominant batting display from the Coutts Crossing side despite a blistering opening spell from GDSC Easts' strike bowler Ben Shaw.

The batting was anchored by an in-form Bill North who came to the crease in trying times, with his side about 3-70 and captain Luke Cox returning to the sheds after a quick-fire 14 - which included 12 runs in boundaries.

"Northy batted extremely well especially for when he came to the crease," Cox said.

"They had spin operating from both ends which is not always Bill's favourite time to bat but he gave a solid platform for our side and didn't provide them a chance all afternoon," he said.

North was well supported on his way to 85 not-out by young gun Eli Fahey and

a returning Ryan Cotten

who showed he had not missed a beat despite missing most of last season through injury.

Cotten cleared the boundary rope once and blasted five to the fence on his way to 45 before a dogged Shaw had him caught behind.

Fahey then got in on the action, batting in a well-oiled partnership with North as the Coutts side mounted pressure on its opponent in the field.

"I am expecting big things from Eli this season," Cox said.

"He is bigger, stronger and his hand-eye coordination is just ridiculous," he said.

"He continually found the fence and looked comfortable out at the crease."

After Easts medium-pacer Brendan Palmer ran his

way through the Coutts Crossing tail cheaply, the home side was all out for 311 which Cox thought was a total the side could comfortably defend.

But if the Coutts captain was happy as his side finished its batting innings, 10 minutes later he would have been bouncing off the walls as Zac Page picked up where he left off at the end of last season, jagging the all-important wicket of Easts' captain Ben Hill in the four overs Coutts bowled before stumps.

"He (Hill) is their most dangerous batsman and he is already gone," Cox said.

"I think Pagey just did his thing, he has a really good brain for bowling," he said.

"We had 300 runs up on the board so we could really get in and attack their batsman in that 15 minutes before stumps."

Cox said his side would now focus on ensuring it wrapped up the first innings victory before pressing on for an outright win.

"First things first we need to get the win," he said.

"I think we definitely

have the advantage with

300 up on the board but

we need to start it off well next week."

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self as he attends the official opening of the second stage of Bee Gees Way in Redcliffe in Brisbane's north, Friday, Sept. 11, 2015. Mr Gibb has received an adoring welcome from fans at the opening of the next stage of the road named after the iconic band, in the place where their decades long musical career had started. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Brothers' veteran sets up for Summers of pain

TURNING BACK THE CLOCK: Brothers' wily veteran Mick Summers dominated the Tucabia-Copmanhurst attack with the bat, scoring 144 in his first match back in full-time cricket.

Summers cashes in and McLaren plays cameo as Brothers bring up 300.

Call for change to Clarence facility

Storm chaser wants better weather radar

