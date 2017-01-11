Latest plan to live with flying foxes coming next month

Clarence Valley Council has a plan to help flying foxes and people live together.

DETAILS of a $68,000 attempt to allow flying foxes and Maclean residents to cohabit will be released next month.

Clarence Valley Council has taken up a State Government offer of $34,000 and matched it to provide buffer zones between the bats camped near the Maclean High School and houses.

The council's director of environment planning and community, Des Schroder, said there would be a report presented to the first council meeting of the year in February.

He said the plan required the council to remove vegetation where flying foxes could pose a problem to people, but replace it elsewhere.

"Whatever vegetation we take out we have to match with new vegetation for flying fox habitation. There can be no nett loss of flying fox habitation."

Mr Schroder said the plan still needed approval from the council to go ahead.

"If it's successful the work is planned to start around April, after the flying fox young have reached the stage where we can disturb the camp," he said.

Because the council took up an offer of funding, which came through the Member for Clarence, Chris Gulaptis, in late October, it is unlikely to take up a fresh round of funding from the State Government.

Earlier this month the Local Government NSW announced $1 million would be available to councils to implement management plans in communities affected by flying foxes.

The $1 million Flying-Fox Grant Program, is funded by the Office of Environment and Heritage and administered by LGNSW and is the third stream of funding available to communities with flying fox issues.

A number of councils have already successfully accessed funding to develop long-term camp management plans and to implement actions in approved plans.