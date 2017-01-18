41°
LATEST REPORT: Depot asbestos danger 'low'

Tim Howard
| 18th Jan 2017 5:50 AM
One measure the contractors are using on the council depot site to combat asbestos contamination.
One measure the contractors are using on the council depot site to combat asbestos contamination. Tim Howard

AIR quality monitoring around the asbestos- contaminated site of the new Clarence Valley Council depot has found the number of asbestos fibres in the air poses a minimal threat to public health.

The latest report from the site managers, Hutchinson Builders, revealed the number of asbestos fibres found in its monitors was the same as the background level of asbestos in the air.

"To date, all air monitoring samples were reported at less than 10 fibres per filter, which is calculated to be less than 0.01 fibres/ml and below the fibre detection limit in NOHSC: 3003 (2005)," it read.

The Federal Government's Department of Health described the risk of contracting asbestos-related diseases from this level of contamination as "very low".

But the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) did force a crackdown on trucks correctly covering loads.

The EPA (North Coast Region) contacted Hutchinson Builders on January 6 with allegations trucks carrying potentially contaminated soil could have incompletely covered loads and contaminated material could be released from rolling up and unrolling tarps covering trucks outside the premises.

In response, Hutchinson Builders and its sub- contractor handling the transport of the soil to a site at Swanbank in Queensland, Lantrak, have representa- tives inspecting all trucks leaving the site.

Any trucks that are suspect of having tarp malfunctions are required to reverse, unload soil, decontaminate and leave site. No trucks are being permitted to leave site that are suspect of air pockets.

No trucks are permitted to uncover their load at any time after leaving the CVC Depot site, until they reach the registered Swanbank landfill to dump.

The EPA was satisfied with the manager's response to this issue. The report also revealed 29,293.42 tonnes of contaminated materials had left site and passed over the Swanbank weigh bridge.

A total of 890 trucks have left site through the decontamination process.

The full report can be found on the Clarence Valley Council website: www.http://clarenceconversations.com.au.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  asbestos clarence valley council depot south grafton

