Lawrence gets its own U.G.L.Y bartender

COURTNEY Hoy is giving it everything she's got in the U.G.L.Y. Bartender competition to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation after experiencing first-hand the help they give families with kids being treated for cancer.

Last year, Courtney's sister Siobhan was diagnosed with blood cancer at the age of 15 and the Hoys spent a lot of time in Brisbane during her treatment.

Wanting to say thank you for their help and give back to the cause, Courtney enrolled herself in the U.G.L.Y. Bartender campaign.

"This is why I'm getting right into it because they just saved us, we didn't know where we were or what was happening, as soon as someone's name is put on the leukaemia list they come in and they provide accommodation for the first night we were there,” she said.

"It raises money to... provide that family with accommodation throughout their treatment, they provide counselling, they provide a service to get children to and from the hospital for appointments, emergencies.”

Courtney has raised $5000 at the time of publication and has her monster raffle and auction on this Sunday from 1pm.

"I've got over 50 prizes, one of the main prizes is two nights accommodation at Angourie Rainforest Resort and the second one is a cafe-grade Sunbeam mix master,” she said.

Courtney said she couldn't believe how generous people had been with donations.

"The generosity of the community has just been amazing... it's a little bit overwhelming at times when people ring up and want to donate so much of their time out of their business to support such a great cause.”

Check out Courtney Hoy Lawrence Tavern U.G.L.Y. Bartender on Facebook for more details.