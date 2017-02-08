Lawrence man seriously injured in crash

WRITE-OFF: A Lawrence man was injured when his Toyota Hilux left the Summerland Way and crashed into a tree.

A MAN who was seriously injured when his Toyota Hilux left the Summerland Way yesterday is from Lawrence.

The 67-year-old is believed to be in a stable condition at Lismore Base Hospital, where he was airlifted to following the crash on the Summerland Way yesterday.

According to police, the vehicle was travelling south when it failed to manouvre a right turn and continued straight, through bushland and into a tree.

The impact caused the vehicle to flip on its roof, trapping the driver inside.

Luckily a man who was travelling in the opposite direction saw the crash and called emergency services, who arrived to extract the man from the vehicle.

When he was eventually released, he was treated by medics at the scene for serious injuries to his chest, pelvis and legs.

Police said the cause was unknown at this stage, and investigations were ongoing.