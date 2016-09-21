20°
News

Lawyers sink teeth into Baird's greyhound ban

Chris Calcino
| 21st Sep 2016 5:00 AM Updated: 6:00 AM
A Federal Court challenge to the NSW greyhound racing ban could see the legislation overturned.
A Federal Court challenge to the NSW greyhound racing ban could see the legislation overturned. R.O'Donnell

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A FEDERAL Court challenge could overturn Premier Mike Baird's greyhound racing ban for restricting New South Wales people's right to free interstate trade.

The NSW Greyhound Industry Alliance began proceedings on Tuesday, running alongside an existing Supreme Court challenge to the validity of the report that prompted the ban.

NSW Greyhound Breeders, Owners and Trainers' Association chief executive Brenton Scott says the ban encroaches upon Section 92 of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of interstate trade.

"The effect of the Greyhound Prohibition Act is to make unlawful in NSW an activity that is legal everywhere else in Australia,” he said.

"If successful, the Federal Court proceedings will invalidate the legislation.”

Former solicitor-general David Bennett, who won 75 of his 85 cases in the role, will argue for the industry in the Federal Court.

Mr Scott said both legal cases would be pursued to completion.

"The difference is that these Federal Court proceedings challenge the Act itself, whereas our action in the Supreme Court challenges the McHugh Report which formed the basis for the government's decision,” he said.

"We will continue to fight the legislation through all the channels available to us.”

Deputy Premier Troy Grant has denied reports he told party-mates he may be forced to resign if the Nationals lost the November by-election.

Orange has been one of the Nationals' safest seats - the party won the last election with a margin of 71% to 29% - but the decision to back the Liberals' greyhound ban has made the Nationals' position look a little less secure.

Mr Grant is facing dissent from within his own party, with Nationals MPs Andrew Fraser and Katrina Hodgkinson boycotting party room meetings last week over the ban.

Ms Hodgkinson and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis were sacked as parliamentary secretaries after they voted against the ban in August.

Rumours of the state's foremost greyhound track, Wentworth Park in Sydney, being sold off to apartment developers have also been denied.

Reports on 2GB radio spoke of three major developers in talks on Monday with the Baird Government about building a 360-unit complex.

The premier's office has denied the rumour, reiterating that any tracks currently on Crown land would be kept for public use.

ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  ban, brenton scott, federal court, greyhound, mike baird, niall blair, racing, supreme court, wentworth park

Premiership winning Rebel in danger of going to jail

Premiership winning Rebel in danger of going to jail

LEAGUE star in court for intimidating a police officer just a week after celebrating a Group 2 Rugby League premiership with the South Grafton Rebels.

Clarence Valley votes for its Tastiest Takeaway

Olivia Matarazzo, owner John Agiannitis, Ryan Moore, Elyce Fahey, and Sharon Daniels from the Clarence Valley's Tastiest Takeaway, Charcoal Chicken.

The results for the Tastiest Takeaway are in

4 ways to get fit for free in the Clarence Valley

Yamba Ocean Pool

We've got you covered for free ways to exercise locally

Lawyers sink teeth into Baird's greyhound ban

A Federal Court challenge to the NSW greyhound racing ban could see the legislation overturned.

Federal Court challenge could overturn Baird's greyhound racing ban

Local Partners

Community space open to the people

"It's a place where people, if they're feeling low, can just come in and have a yak."

Quartet's ultimate climb to fight deadly disease

A promotional supplied image of the Sydney Tower Skywalk launched Monday, Oct. 17, 2005. (AAP Image/Skywalk) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY **TO GO WITH TRAVEL FEATURE: TRAVEL NSW SKYWALK**

Grafton firefighters set to climb Sydney Tower Eye to raise money

Will Aaron find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

Latest deals and offers

Will Aaron find love with The Bachelorette?

Will Aaron find love with The Bachelorette?

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Australia's new Bachelorette Georgia Love.

Survivor's master manipulator gets out-maneuvered

Australian Survivor contestant Phoebe Timmins.

PHOEBE says she knew her days were numbered after playing a big game

Apocalyptica tour upon us

Apocalyptica are touring Australia. Photo Contributed

Apocalyptica will hit Brisbane next week

Sophie Turner not prepared for Game of Thrones to end

Sophie Turner admits she doesn't know what to do with her life

Jim Carrey hit with lawsuit over girlfriend's death

Jim Carrey

Carrey accused of giving girlfriend drugs she overdosed on

Chris Pratt is taking a break from acting

CHRIS Pratt has revealed he is taking a six-month break

Maisie Williams' future fears

Maisie Williams is "nervous" about the future without having GoT

Tanderras latest small acreage land release

Lot 21 Frogmouth Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land Blocks of land in Tanderra have traditionally achieved higher prices than many ... $169,000

Blocks of land in Tanderra have traditionally achieved higher prices than many other places in Gulmarrad. The ridge line that Tanderra enjoys is one of the major...

Absolutely Must GO!

30 Spotted Gum Close, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Spacious, flood-free and lowset - what more could you ask for?! Situated in one of South Grafton's most recent estates, this quality property is surrounded by...

Renovated and Ready To Go!

21 Armidale Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Not often do we find the opportunity to present a home to the market that is freshly renovated with nothing to do, but when that opportunity arises we want to tell...

Don&#39;t Stress Just Invest

47 Cowan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

After previously serving its purpose in Wharf Street this delightful home has a story to tell and was relocated to its current location in the mid 2000's and given...

The lifestyle you want is here

488 Upper Fine Flower Road, Upper Fine Flower 2460

Rural 0 0 $250000

Situated roughly 60 klms from Grafton, this 300 acre parcel of land is ready for its next adventure. With Fine Flower Creek flowing through, there are numerous...

Size, Space and Comfort

8/1 Osprey Drive, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $310,000

Whether you are an astute investor looking for a rock solid investment, a retiree looking for a quality place to call home or a first home buyer looking for an...

Built to last with extra trimmings

25 Whipbird Drive, Ashby 2463

House 3 2 6 $450,000

Driving through Ashby Heights and along the Whipbird Drive rural cul de sac some features will jump out at you. Wow, I have a bit of extra space around me, it's...

Tanderras latest small acreage land release

Tanderra Estate Frogmouth Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land Blocks of land in Tanderra have traditionally achieved higher prices than many ... $160,000

Blocks of land in Tanderra have traditionally achieved higher prices than many other places in Gulmarrad. The ridge line that Tanderra enjoys is one of the major...

Tanderras latest small acreage land release

Tanderra Estate Frogmouth Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land Blocks of land in Tanderra have traditionally achieved higher prices than many ... $160,000

Blocks of land in Tanderra have traditionally achieved higher prices than many other places in Gulmarrad. The ridge line that Tanderra enjoys is one of the major...

Time to Pounce!

9 Rolfe Street, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 $189,000

With a strong enquiry for an asking price of $260pw rent, this little investment property close to South Grafton High School has been an investment gem for our...

NEW HOME: Agents to the rescue for family of nine

RELIEF: Tanya Cone (middle) with her kids and McKimm's Real Estate property managers Regan Firth and Nadine Greenhalgh who helped find her family a home.

DEX article prompts property managers to help family find new home

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

Claims of property collapse in six weeks 'silly' say banks

Residential and comercial buildings under construction in Sydney's CBD, Monday, June 2, 2014. House prices have suffered their largest monthly fall in five years, with the federal budget a likely contributor.

Fears raised that banks' overly cautious over foreign investment

When 223 relocatable homes are just not enough

The 18ha site of the relocatable home park.

Developers seek approval to expand relocatable home park