LCACA 8x8 comp open for entries

THE annual LCACA 8x8 competition is open for entry, with this year's theme for the small-scale competition "Messages”

The exhibition will run as part of the plunge festival from the end of March for a month, and organisers are keen for artists to consider all aspects of the theme, and stay within the 8x8 inch canvas, while thinking outside the square.

The competition has already attracted 20 entries from a group of Newcastle artists, so grab an entry form and start creating. Entries are $10 for adults or $5 for youth.