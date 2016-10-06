Leading new age chefs combine skills for native food creations

2016 Gate To Plate director Fiona Leviny and guest chefs Mark Labrooy, Jade Connors and Bret Cameron workshop the menu for this Sunday's gastronomical event at 'The Barn' at Grafton Showground.Photo Debrah Novak / Daily Examiner

NATIVE ingredients prepared and handcrafted by three of Australia's most highly acclaimed chefs will be the order of the day at this Sunday's Gate to Plate.

Mark LaBrooy (Three Blue Ducks), Bret Cameron (Harvest Café) and Clayton Donovan (ABC Wild Kitchen) will combine their expertise to deliver delicious delights for 170 guests at 'The Barn' in the Grafton showgrounds, in what Gate to Plate director Fiona Leviny explained will be an intimate dining experience.

"We've hosted up to 300 people here before, but have restricted it to 170 this time as we want it to be an intimate dining experience,” Ms Leviny said.

"It's the first time we've invited chefs from outside the area. It's a huge coup to have these three chefs and I'm over the moon to have these men showcase their skills here.

"They are the future of fine dining in Australia.”

Each dish will include native ingredients sourced from the Northern Rivers region. This week the collaborative project started to take shape as Mr Labrooy, Mr Cameron and sous chef Jade Connors from Ballina met at the venue to select local delicacies such as Davidson plum, aniseed myrtle, finger lime, bush tomatoes, saltbush and pandanas.

"The pandanas will be served with oysters,” revealed Mr Cameron, who is the head chef at the highly acclaimed award winning restaurant Harvest Café at Newrybar in the Byron Bay hinterland.

"It's kind of fun to do something like this with like-minded people.”

Mr Donovan, a Gumbaynggirr man from Nambucca and Australia's only hatted indigenous chef, is a native food specialist, while Mr LaBrooy is the co-owner of Three Blue Ducks, which has two restaurants in Sydney and one in Byron Bay and has an on ethos of community, sustainability and growing-it-local.

"The days of being very closed around your dishes and recipes are gone,” Mr LaBrooy said.

"Much of the chef community is very collaborative now. You can call a mate for a recipe these days.”

The guests, who are forking out $200 for the gastronomical experience, will also have the opportunity to win an auction for a week-long Italian holiday, a rare photo of surfer Nat Young donated by local artist John Witzig and 100 poppies forged by local sculptor Eoin McSwan will be on sale.

The dining experience will be visually enhanced with a slide-show depicting local industries and locations relevant to the various dishes as they are served.