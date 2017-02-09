League legend and barbecues to fire up the Clarence

Tonight
- Sydney J, 8.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Friday
- DJ GUMP & Jayden Reti, 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- Peter Van Der Steen, 7.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- King Street, 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Rumble Jungle, 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Sex Wax DJs, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Vanessa Lea & The Road Train Duo, 8.30pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
- Miss Chief Band, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Open Mic from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Shannon Hunter, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- FNL Resident DJ Dolph Psyglurr, 9pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Saturday
- Eric Grothe & The Gurus, 8.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Karaoke, 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Little Fish, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Stunned Mullets, 8.30pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
- Goldilicious, 6.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Shannon Hunter, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Money Shot, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
- Blues, Brews & BBQs featuring Phil Emmanuel, Slim Jim and The Boney Hardmen, Hussy Hicks & Minnie Marks, CRJC Grafton Racecourse.
- Monthly Hit of Country, 1pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Jock Barnes, 2pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Coming soon
- February 16: ABLE Marcus Harding, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- February 17: The Superlove, Pacific Hotel Yamba
- February 18: John Williamson, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- February 18: Goldi-licious, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- February 19: Troy Cassar Daley, Yamba Golf Club.
- February 24: The Spooky Men's Chorale, Clarence Valley Conservatorium, Grafton.
- February 24: Pink Tribute, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- February 25: Bernard Fanning with Kasey Chambers, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- From March 3: In God's Waiting Room, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.