League legend and barbecues to fire up the Clarence

9th Feb 2017 11:36 AM
Hussy Hicks, pictured, will join Phil Emmanuel and more on stage at the annual Blues Brews and Barbecues event at the Grafton racecourse on Sunday.
Hussy Hicks, pictured, will join Phil Emmanuel and more on stage at the annual Blues Brews and Barbecues event at the Grafton racecourse on Sunday.

Tonight

  • Sydney J, 8.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Friday

  • DJ GUMP & Jayden Reti, 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • Peter Van Der Steen, 7.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • King Street, 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Rumble Jungle, 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Sex Wax DJs, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Vanessa Lea & The Road Train Duo, 8.30pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
  • Miss Chief Band, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Open Mic from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Shannon Hunter, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • FNL Resident DJ Dolph Psyglurr, 9pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Saturday

  • Eric Grothe & The Gurus, 8.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Karaoke, 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Little Fish, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Stunned Mullets, 8.30pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
  • Goldilicious, 6.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Shannon Hunter, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Money Shot, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Sunday

  • Blues, Brews & BBQs featuring Phil Emmanuel, Slim Jim and The Boney Hardmen, Hussy Hicks & Minnie Marks, CRJC Grafton Racecourse.
  • Monthly Hit of Country, 1pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Jock Barnes, 2pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Coming soon

  • February 16: ABLE Marcus Harding, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • February 17: The Superlove, Pacific Hotel Yamba
  • February 18: John Williamson, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • February 18: Goldi-licious, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • February 19: Troy Cassar Daley, Yamba Golf Club.
  • February 24: The Spooky Men's Chorale, Clarence Valley Conservatorium, Grafton.
  • February 24: Pink Tribute, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • February 25: Bernard Fanning with Kasey Chambers, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • From March 3: In God's Waiting Room, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
Two internationally renowned jockeys will be on the track at the Clarence River Jockey Club this Sunday

OUR SAY: Slip, slop, slap this weekend

No Caption

A heatwave is coming and sunscreen is a must.

What's that you're eating?

A sausage sandwich, a staple of any Australian barbecue.

What foods leave our foreign visitors puzzled and confused?

Supreme Court murder trial under way in Grafton

News

A Supreme Court murder trial has begun in Grafton today.

Reception issues cloud Iluka

Residents have reported reception issues on Facebook but ACMA is unaware of the issues.

Clarence Valley goes Bollywood

FUSION: Ali McBeath of Studio One Dance Academy shows off her Bollywood style.

A fusion of new and traditional dance styles

Yamba's passport to the future: membership boost vital

Yamba.

Business chamber aims to make meetings indispensable.

Crash, bash and smash at Grafton Speedway

Demolition Derby action will return this weekend for the Australian Demolition Derby Championship at Trevan Ford Grafton Speedway.

Grafton to host Australian Demolition Derby Championships

Summit set to tackle future of game

Sport

NRL needs to throw more support to Struggle St clubs.

Eclectic calendar year of concerts for the Con

2017 program features exciting acts from all over Australia

Make Jackass of yourself live on stage

Jackass's Jason 'Wee Man' Acuna on stage during the crew's Fillthy Seppo Tour of Ausralia. The mayhem arrives at the Coffs Harbour on February 23.

Jackass team head to Coffs to wreak havoc

Parramatta Eels legend brings his band to Grafton

Rugby league legend Eric Grothe Snr and his band The Gurus are in Grafton this Saturday.

League legend turn guitar guru takes to Grafton stage

Tom Hiddleston: Why I wore that 'I ❤ Taylor Swift' top

Tom Hiddleston’s shoot for GQ.

“Taylor is an amazing woman,

Prince Charles goddaughter dies, aged 45 after tumour

The Prince of Wales is greeted by goddaughter Tara Palmer Tomkinson in 2003. Picture: Supplied/ News Corp Australia

Police say death 'unexplained' but not suspicious

Claudia Karvan plays a 'superhero' in Newton's Law

Claudia Karvan stars in the TV series Newton's Law.

Beloved actress relishes her ‘upstairs, downstairs’ legal eagle role

A NEEDLE IN A HAYSTACK!

27 Lakes Boulevard, Wooloweyah 2464

Residential Land That's exactly what it is like to find an opportunity like this ... $425,000

That's exactly what it is like to find an opportunity like this in the sought after Wooloweyah area. This 1195m² elevated block is a blank canvas that you can...

Batchelor’s pad will make for a great family home

618 Brooms Head Road, Gulmarrad 2463

4 2 3 $439,500

This home is a beauty, it has been built with minimum maintenance in mind and built to last, White Ant free, brick and steel construction. The land has been filled...

SIZE MATTERS

Lot 3 Platypus Court, Iluka 2466

Residential Land How big is big enough? Surely this size can accommodate all your ... $240,000

How big is big enough? Surely this size can accommodate all your needs. Why wait any longer? Secure your piece of paradise now and relax in the knowledge your new...

&quot;WOODBRIDGE&quot; Farm

Ashby 2463

House 3 1 6 $1,450,000

Unsurpassed in the Rural Sector of the Clarence Valley is this beautiful family owned farm set upon the Clarence River and encompassing many of the lower river...

Sandon Village - Pristine Private Protected

1 Pebbly Crescent, Sandon 2463

House 3 2 1 Auction Friday...

Today Sandon Village is tranquil and remote and yet so close. It's unique location means it’s still like going on an adventure to get there. There were only a few...

SELLERS HAVE BOUGHT ELSEWHERE!

12 Silky Oak Close, Lawrence 2460

House 5 2 4 $468,000

Lawrence is a family orientated country town central to Grafton and Yamba and a mere 13km trip by ferry and riverside road to the funky little town of Maclean. The...

Penthouse Masterpiece With Spectacular Views

4/6 Clarence Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 3 2 2 $1,050,000

Enjoying a prime position on the northern point of Yamba Hill this opulent penthouse enjoys a level of style and finish that oozes luxury. This architecturally...

PRICED JUST RIGHT

21 Bellevue Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $249,000

A renovated double storey, upstairs living and downstairs storage substantial home, with beautiful established gardens priced for a fast, genuine sale! Enter the...

NEW PRICE!

11a Kritsch Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 $305,000

If we had a penny for every time someone wanted a low set home in Grafton, brick and tile, modern and well positioned we would be very happy indeed. Positioned off...

Stylish bungalow with room to move and water views!

143 Patemans Road, Ashby 2463

2 1 1 Auction Friday...

Situated in the heart of big river country, this property is just over 8 acres of paradise. Featuring natural bushland, with roughly a quarter cleared. Frangipani...

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

What's to stop your house getting trashed like this one?

YOUR RIGHTS: How protected are you?

