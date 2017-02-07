34°
Sport

Learn from hockey Olympians this week

Jarrard Potter | 7th Feb 2017 5:00 AM
STARS: Australia's Dylan Wotherspoon during the first semifinals of the Hockey World League against Netherlands in Raipur, India.
STARS: Australia's Dylan Wotherspoon during the first semifinals of the Hockey World League against Netherlands in Raipur, India. Biswaranjan Rout

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HOCKEY: Players of all ages have the opportunity of a lifetime to learn from two Olympians when Hockeyroo Gabi Nance and Kookaburra Dylan Wotherspoon host three clinics at Grafton Hockey Association this week.

GHA sports administrator Joel Ward said the clinics will give participants the chance to pick the brains of two players at the top of their game, after representing Australia at the Rio Olympics.

"It's one thing to watch activities and exercises on YouTube, but it's different when you can ask them personal questions,” he said.

"Chances are, what you want to know they've done before, they've had that experience and have been asked that question before so they can give positive feedback and are reliable sources.

"Just to be able to ask them what their experiences have been will be invaluable. Chances are what your goal is, they've done it, so they're the one who know what it's like.”

With clinics catering to various age groups, Ward said both junior and senior hockey players will be able to benefit from the lessons.

"The clinics are good for the greater hockey community,” he said.

"Most of the time, these clinics are mainly for the juniors, but the great thing about these three clinics is that there's something for everyone.

"If people want to use it for a bit of a hit in the preseason, there's no match cards but an opportunity to get to meet great people and everyone is invited to participate, and you don't get that very often.”

Ward said there was also Australian and Olympic merchandise up for grabs as prizes during the clinics.

"Players have the chance to win some prizes, and if it's hockey related they'll be talking about it all season I'm sure,” he said.

With interest from Coffs Harbour to Ballina for the three clinics, Ward said there were still spaces available.

Details:

  • Thursday February 9: 1.5hr 6pm-7.30pm session for ages 13-17 $35 per child
  • Friday February 10: 1.5 hr 6pm-7.30pm session for ages 17+ $35 per person
  • Saturday 11th February:1hr 8am - 9am session for ages 8-12 $25 per child

For more information, contact admin@graftonhockey.net.au or phone 0400 888 785.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clinic grafton hockey association hockeyroo kookaburra

Five charged in police operation outside jail

Five charged in police operation outside jail

LOCAL police as well as sniffer dogs conducted an operation outside Grafton Correctional Facility, with 17 people and five vehicles searched.

CCTV footage leads to 13yo suspect nabbed by police

Police and locals joined forces to catch a suspect.

Four teens arrested in relation to three separate incidents

"Knowledge is power": No time for complacency

No Caption

SES controller warns against flood complacency

Grafton Bridge times blow out at peak hours

Without new bridge traffic set to become "heavily congested” by 2029

Local Partners

Hundreds attend night out under the stars

PEOPLE flocked to watch the free screening of Kung Fu Panda 3 at the Cinema Under The Stars in Memorial Park, Grafton.

A tree of many names

SPOTTED SILKY OAK: An Ivory Curl Tree in bloom in Carrington St, Grafton.

Ivory Curl Tree has another name

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Friday night 'panda'monium at Memorial Park

CAN DO: Kung Fu Panda 3 will be screening at Cinema Under the Stars in Grafton on Friday night.

Free family movie under the stars

Pub blokes serve Manu MKR's 'best sauce ever'

South Australian mates Tim and Kyle smash highest My Kitchen Rules record.

Two face 5-years jail for streaming Green-Mundine fight

The illegal streams of Anthony Mundine and Danny Green’s fight were viewed by hundreds of thousands of viewers.

Live-streaming that fight might land these folks in jail

Lady Gaga soars at the Super Bowl

US singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, 05 February 2017.

BORN This Way singer headlines halftime show.

Be the next Laurence Olivier or Marlon Brando

Auditions are being held on February 6 and 7 for the Criterion Theatre's upcoming production of Arms and the Man.

The world is your stage... or Grafton could be at least

The lengths Beyoncé went to keep pregnancy secret

epa05513585 US musician Beyonce arrives on the red carpet for the 33rd MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 28 August 2016. EPA/JASON SZENES

Beyoncé is a master at keeping things secret.

Reality TV ratings race tightens up, but MKR still on top

My Kitchen Rules contestants Bek and Ash pictured with hosts Manu Feildel and Pete Evans.

RUNAWAY bride delivers solid numbers for Channel 9.

Check out the ultra-expensive Super Bowl ads for 2017

Yellow Tail Wine's advert includes a rather animated kangaroo.

The Super Bowl ads are back and they're utterly bonkers

Smack in the centre of Maclean with beautiful views...

1 Islay Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 1 $369,000

The high demand for solid 3 bedroomer brick homes in Maclean with views overlooking the town to river is always strong. The opportunity to secure one is often a...

Time for a New Start

43 Bellengen Street, Tucabia 2462

House 2 2 3 For Sale

Nestled in the quaint little town of Tucabia and walking distance to schools, parks, shop and hall, this property is worth your inspection. Set on a 2,023m2 block...

COMPARABLE PROPERTIES RENTING FOR $340-$350 PER WEEK...NOW!

154 VILLIERS STREET, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 FASTRAK

Solid hardwood timber frame, weatherboard facade, good roofing, a single lock up garage and a uninterrupted views from the mango tree are just some of the...

SURPRISINGLY SPACIOUS - NEAT, SOLID AND SECURE

2/26 OLIVER STREET, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

With its great presentation and handy location, we will be surprised if this one makes it all the way to auction. All 3 bedrooms offer floor to ceiling windows to...

DATE SET TO SELL

324 Lawrence Road, Alumy Creek 2460

Rural 4 1 14 AUCTION

It certainly goes without saying amongst locals that properties of this calibre rarely present themselves to the market, and when they do, they certainly don't...

A HOME THAT TICKS ALL THE BOXES

6 Labrador Close, Junction Hill 2460

House 3 2 4 $489,000

A highly regarded piece of Real Estate, 6 Labrador Close offers you a tranquil setting with beautifully manicured lawns and established gardens. Positioned in a...

AN OPPORTUNITY ALL SHOULD CONSIDER!

2 Margaret Crescent, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 6 AUCTION

Investors, first home buyers, tradies or perhaps even developers; this property offered for sale under the hammer is bursting with features that others just don't...

TIMBER COTTAGE RENOVATED WITH LOVE - NOW IT&#39;S TIME TO GO

21 SCHWINGHAMMER STREET, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 FASTRAK

Packed with character and boasting a recent kitchen renovation and a modern bathroom - this tidy and functional charmer is set to make someone very happy.

PRESTIGE RIVERFRONT

42 McHugh Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 3 5 $770,000

It won't be easy to click out of holiday mode in this stylish, contemporary residence for those seeking a relaxed lifestyle. Cool, calm and sophisticated with a...

CONTEMPORARY MODERN LIVING

46 Moorhead Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $430,000

A home filled with absolute luxury from the rich wooden floorboards to the ducted air conditioning installed in the ceiling. The flowing layout of this home is...

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

What's to stop your house getting trashed like this one?

YOUR RIGHTS: How protected are you?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!