Learn from hockey Olympians this week

STARS: Australia's Dylan Wotherspoon during the first semifinals of the Hockey World League against Netherlands in Raipur, India.

HOCKEY: Players of all ages have the opportunity of a lifetime to learn from two Olympians when Hockeyroo Gabi Nance and Kookaburra Dylan Wotherspoon host three clinics at Grafton Hockey Association this week.

GHA sports administrator Joel Ward said the clinics will give participants the chance to pick the brains of two players at the top of their game, after representing Australia at the Rio Olympics.

"It's one thing to watch activities and exercises on YouTube, but it's different when you can ask them personal questions,” he said.

"Chances are, what you want to know they've done before, they've had that experience and have been asked that question before so they can give positive feedback and are reliable sources.

"Just to be able to ask them what their experiences have been will be invaluable. Chances are what your goal is, they've done it, so they're the one who know what it's like.”

With clinics catering to various age groups, Ward said both junior and senior hockey players will be able to benefit from the lessons.

"The clinics are good for the greater hockey community,” he said.

"Most of the time, these clinics are mainly for the juniors, but the great thing about these three clinics is that there's something for everyone.

"If people want to use it for a bit of a hit in the preseason, there's no match cards but an opportunity to get to meet great people and everyone is invited to participate, and you don't get that very often.”

Ward said there was also Australian and Olympic merchandise up for grabs as prizes during the clinics.

"Players have the chance to win some prizes, and if it's hockey related they'll be talking about it all season I'm sure,” he said.

With interest from Coffs Harbour to Ballina for the three clinics, Ward said there were still spaces available.

Details:

Thursday February 9: 1.5hr 6pm-7.30pm session for ages 13-17 $35 per child

Friday February 10: 1.5 hr 6pm-7.30pm session for ages 17+ $35 per person

Saturday 11th February:1hr 8am - 9am session for ages 8-12 $25 per child

For more information, contact admin@graftonhockey.net.au or phone 0400 888 785.