Letisha chops off her locks for charity

Letisha Stevenson is cutting off her hair for charity on Saturday

LETISHA Stevenson is about to chop off all of her hair after growing it for over a year, all to help other kids who have lost their hair from cancer treatments or alopecia.

When Letisha's dad died from cancer in March of 2015, she found out that some treatments for cancer cause hair loss and she wanted to help.

"I thought it would be a good idea for me to cut my hair," the 10-year-old said about her donation.

"It was also because sometimes you are born and your body loses all its hair so I thought that it is kind of embarrassing when you have to go to school and all the kids think you look weird so I decided to cut my hair to make a wig."

On Saturday, Letisha's mum Leah will take the scissors to her hair, ready to donate her locks to the Variety Children's Foundation.

Leah Stevenson will cut off her daughter Letisha's hair on Saturday as she raises money for the Children's Variety Foundation Caitlan Charles

Letisha is aiming to raise $700 for the foundation to donate along side her hair.

She has raised over $500 on her donations page and through coin donations at Lasting Impressions Bridal and Formal Wear on Prince Street.

According to the Variety Children's Foundation it can cost up to $6000 to make a wig that will only last up to two years.

The money raised by Letisha will help children get the vital equipment they need for treatment or help provide more wigs.

You can donate to Letisha's cause here.