LETTER: Skatepark victim of its own success

Ti Deaton-Young | 28th Sep 2016 12:00 PM
HANGING: Maclean High School Year 8 student Finn O'Neill gets vertical on the half pipe at the Yamba skate park.
HANGING: Maclean High School Year 8 student Finn O'Neill gets vertical on the half pipe at the Yamba skate park.

IF YOU ever want to be truly terrified swing by Yamba skate park any given day (especially afternoons or weekends), and check out the couple of hundred square metres of cement being shared by up to 30 people.

You have skaters, often big guys over 6-foot-plus sharing the small sought-after precious space with four-year-olds on scooters, and everyone in between.

It's obviously extremely popular and great to see everybody out there having fun and getting exercise. It's also obvious that the park is extremely inadequate for the traffic and use it's getting. It's downright dangerous!

Dozens of towns dotted around New South Wales (many with a much smaller population than Yamba) have far larger and superior parks.

Yamba has an oval and now two massive sporting fields adding up to many acres, and apart from Saturday mornings often the only people on them are the council workers mowing and weeding. If we can find so many acres for fields (which is, don't get me wrong, a good thing) we should be able to do the same for an undersized, overused park that is popular seven days a week. It's 2016 and time to look at the needs of the youth and adults in our town.

A handful of committed people have been fundraising, lobbying and pretty much downright begging the council for the past 15 years to get a decent skate park. We shouldn't have to.

With a town our size and the current uses coupled with a population that probably doubles or trebles in holiday periods, it should be an obvious necessity. It would in fact also be a drawcard, bringing more people into the town.

What do we need? A much bigger park which includes a bowl (the closest decent bowl now entails a drive to Nimbin or Bangalow) would be a great start. It would also be a smart move for safety reasons to have a separate park for the under-10s. I'm sure that would be a relief for the nail-biting parents looking on.

We need someone in council to care and research and talk to the users and build the skate park our town and users deserve.

Ti Deaton-Young

* While the people of Yamba dream of a bigger and better skatepark for the future, check out Spring Skatepark in Houston, Texas which opened on August 14, 2014. It's the largest public skatepark in the United States and the second largest in the world. Imagine the possibilities...

Topics:  scooters, skateboarding, skatepark, skate parks, yamba, youth

