LETTER: Coalition army losing the war of words

Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

ISN'T it highly entertaining to watch our dysfunctional Coalition Federal Government "skilfully" navigate its way through a sitting week of Parliament?

The first day often starts well with manager of government business Christopher Pyne (alias the Fixer) organising his troops to mercilessly attack the Opposition lines and reclaim the initiative.

The only problem is that their plan of attack (usually union bashing or denigrating renewable energy) is so predictable that the Opposition is armed and ready and immediately launches a counter attack, insults are hurled back and forth across the chamber and the government forces usually run out of ammunition and are soundly defeated.

Now because government forces are in such a weakened state as a result of a recent disastrous battle with the voters, the C.O. General Turnbull, enlisted the help of independent small arms expert Senator David Leyonhjelm in the use of a new and seemingly dangerous rapid fire shotgun, to help in one final push on the union lines.

But because of "highly suspicious" faulty ammunition supplied by the previous C.O. and now demoted Private Abbott, when fired the new weapon immediately blew up in their faces, with the government forces suffering yet another humiliating defeat and were left pondering just what was more dangerous, the new lever action rapid fire shotgun or an extremely vindictive and unrelenting Tony Abbott.

Keith Duncan, Pimlico