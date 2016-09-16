LETTER: Councillors promise to stop rates increase. Question is how?

SOME prospective councillors promised to stop the 41% increase in rates, yet they would still fix our roads, improve services and facilities and stop staff being retrenched, but never 'how'.

Although the council has reduced services and expenditure as judiciously as possible (well most of the time anyway), it's still in the red. Three of many reasons are:

The state and feds have reduced their financial support;

The cost of maintaining infrastructure (particularly roads) is excessive; and

Necessary expenses, such as power, keep going up.

"It's rising more than the CPI!" one candidate said.

CPI does not apply to councils. Their costs are monitored by the Implicit Price Deflator (IPD), previously the GDP, which measures the "level of prices of all new, domestically produced, final goods and services (including governments) in an economy".

Back to the 41%, which is 5% compounded yearly over seven years. Rates of $1000 rates would rise to $1407, an average increase of $58/year. Over the past seven years, my rates have gone up 4.8% per year, so it's just more of the same! Yet we're still going backwards.

Our budget for 2016-17 in millions has an income of 169 and expenditures of 168, plus 35 in depreciation. The people costs are 39 or 24% of expenditures and can't be excluded from consideration. Castigating the mayor for saying so, was not appropriate.

The candidates talked about jobs for young people, attracting quality industries, expanding small businesses and tourism, improving services and community amenities. These have just been thought bubbles, which sounded good for winning votes, but lacked ideas on how they could be implemented.

Even with improved efficiencies, the reduction of red and green tape and ever higher rates, the council cannot meet the needs of the valley. Being financially viable can only be achieved if the community, including the NIMBYs (Not In My Back Yard), NOOMBYs (Not Out Of My Back Yard), OFAMBYs (OK From Another Mug's Back Yard), the squeaky wheels, the anti-change people and some organisations, are willing to accept significant changes. It won't be easy.

And if we don't? The quality of life and the services we have, which makes the valley such a great place to live, will continue to diminish. We could also end up becoming part of a larger, amalgamated "We don't care about you" council.

John Ibbotson, Gulmarrad