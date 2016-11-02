LETTER: Knitting Nannas target protests at wrong target

I'M PLEASED to see Kevin Hogan MP came through unscathed from the attempted deprivation of liberty by a brigade of Knitting Nannas.

It seems a socialist political leaning has taken root in what used to be a respected protest group; why target Kevin Hogan if that is not the case?

The Coalition government the member represents was not guilty of tossing CSG licences about like confetti at a wedding, Labor did that. Nor was the Coalition guilty of tearing down our border gates and allowing 50,000 illegal immigrants to be pawns for people smugglers, to dump their identification papers at sea and claim asylum status in Australia.

An incompetent Labor government was at the wheel when more than 1000 boat people drowned at sea, men women and children.

The question is why did this new version of the Knitting Nannas target Kevin Hogan when the representative of the true guilty party is in Labor headquarters in Lismore?

Fred Perring, Halfway Creek