LETTER: Mayor should refrain from using casting voteIT is di

IT is disturbing to see our new mayor ignore convention and use his casting vote twice in favour of motions to ensure the Clarence Valley applied for a special rate variation. Leaving aside the arguments for and against an SRV, the convention of using a casting vote to maintain the status quo is an important one.

If council is evenly divided on an issue, keeping things as they are allows the matter to be voted on again at a future date. If the motion is carried, that is the end of the matter. The thinking behind the convention is that change should only occur if an actual majority vote in favour of it.

We have seen too many instances in recent years of this convention being ignored. One can only hope that this will be the last time it happens.

Gary Whale, Yamba