LETTER: Park picture paints a thousand convenient words

A COUPLE of comments on Lee Barrington's photo of McLachlan Park. And as Mr Barrington posted: "They say a picture is worth a thousand words". True.

It highlights how much more room there is where the old trees were and it is now a gentle slope up from the parking lot.

Although the two new tables were unoccupied (no doubt on purpose), there were still two old ones, and even those are exposed to the afternoon sun.

There were more people there than I've ever seen at one time except during the Bridge to Bridge. This is because they were "bussed" in, in a number of vintage cars.

Oops! The photo also shows that these do-good stirrers were rear-in angle parked (which meant they probably came from Grafton or Ballina) in parallel parking spots.

This meant they took up about half a lane of the quite narrow two-lane River St, which would have caused a dangerous situation for the two-way traffic.

What a mob of bozos!

It's a shame the police didn't come along and book the lot of them. As the cars are unique maybe they can still give them a fine.

And of course the photo doesn't show the new toilet block which is infinitely superior to the old one, or the way we can now get a better view of the river.

And as the CVC's Mr Anderson said, new trees will be planted to shade the new tables when the weather is better.

Leigh, I suggest you head north west to Marble Bar where they really know what hot weather is.

John Ibbotson, Gulmarrad