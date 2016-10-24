LETTER: Photo normalises unacceptable situation

The controversial photograph showing a family with all the females with their mouths taped shut and the father holding a sign reading "peace on earth" shown during the principal's address at the McAuley Catholic College Year 12 Graduation Ceremony last month.

I WOULD like to respectfully respond to Mr Dougherty's letter with regard to my comments calling for the sacking of the McAuley Catholic College principal for the inappropriate use of a photo during a graduation ceremony.

Firstly I was contacted by a couple of parents who were there and who had expressed concern and who were upset about the use of the said photo.

The photo in question, a woman with her mouth taped, normalises a situation that simply is not acceptable under any circumstances, not even humour as an image says a thousand words, no matter what is being said in the room.

My Victorian values of integrity, honesty, good manners and a moral code have stood me in good stead while raising my three children so I expect nothing less from anyone in a position of leadership.

My authority to call for the sacking of a school principal comes as a member of this community who believes in having standards to aspire to.

Debrah Novak, Yamba