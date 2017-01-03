LETTER: Pool closure makes my blood boil

Ulmarra Pool was closed to start the year.

IT IS Sunday, January 1, 2017. The temperature in outside in the village of Ulmarra is 38.8 degrees.

Apart from the other heatwave afflictions, I fear I'm going deaf.

I live just 20 metres from the public swimming pool, above which Clarence Valley Council's Sword of Damocles hangs precariously.

But not one splash can be heard. Where are the screams, giggles the happiness and respite from the unrelenting heat?

Sorry, it's a public holiday and the pool is closed. Why?

Don't tell me the council is so broke it can't afford the lifeguard's penalty rates.

Sure, holiday opening and closing dates are displayed on the gate. But when the mercury gets well above the old 100 degrees Fahrenheit mark, surely the rules can be changed.

Happy new year, kids.

Ian Thomson, Ulmarra