LETTER: Principal should be sacked

The controversial photograph showing a family with all the females with their mouths taped shut and the father holding a sign reading "peace on earth" shown during the principal's address at the McAuley Catholic College Year 12 Graduation Ceremony last month.

I AM calling on the Lismore Catholic Diocese to sack the McAuley Catholic College principal Mark O'Farrell for his appalling lack of judgment during a recent graduation ceremony where he used a photograph of gagged women in front of 600 students, families and staff.

Referencing the photo was "Peace On Earth".

This barbaric practice of keeping a woman's mouth shut for whatever reason might be considered normal in his confines but it certainly doesn't meet our collective community standards throughout the Clarence Valley.

Mr O'Farrell is in a position of power and influence and should be made to be held to account for his visual display of contempt for women, human rights and torture.

McCauley parents and the wider community should have grave concerns about someone with this attitude who holds such a high position within our school community.

This is simply not acceptable, he should know better and that is the real concern, as he didn't view the offending image as insulting.

OMG what planet is he from?

- Debrah Novak