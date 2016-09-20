Quartet's ultimate climb to fight deadly disease

A promotional supplied image of the Sydney Tower Skywalk launched Monday, Oct. 17, 2005. (AAP Image/Skywalk) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY **TO GO WITH TRAVEL FEATURE: TRAVEL NSW SKYWALK**

FOUR young Grafton firefighters are on a mission to help the fight against motor neurone disease.

Andrew Bannister, Will Boyd, Andrew Cumberland and Matt Pernell will race hundreds of other firefighters in the Firefighters Climb For Motor Neurone Disease on Sunday, October 23.

They will be climbing all 1504 stairs (98 floors) of the Sydney Tower Eye while each carrying 20kg of firefighting kit in full uniform to raise money for MND. This disease strikes indiscriminately at any time with no proven explanation. We lost a brother to MND.

Andrew as an eight-year- old sold cornflower seeds, ribbons and pens for Motor Neurone Week.

Through local businesses we have placed donation tins, all money received will support the Motor Neurone Disease research centre at Macquarie University, or you can donate online at firefighterclimbformnd. everydayhero.com/au/ andrew-3.

If you happen to see them out training, they are the ones running around with air tanks on their backs, give them a yell of support in their mission to rid the world of Motor Neurone Disease.

Thank you in advance, Grafton, for your generous support.

Roberta Bannister, Grafton