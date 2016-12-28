LETTER: Shock and sadness for poisoned vegetation

AS A rate payer, and long-time return visitor - with much of that time spent in Clarence Street - I feel qualified to comment on the 'Vandalism for view' (Coastal Views 23/12).

I have been saddened to see the demise of the banksias and other trees on the hillside in Flinders Park, and shocked to discover that is was done deliberately.

This vegetation supported bird life and other species, stabilised the hillside, and provided a magnificent backdrop to main beach.

It provided shade for the pathways and was as much a part of the coastal experience as ocean views. An ocean view framed by a beautiful landscape is worth much more than one viewed from a desolate hillside.

The loss of this stand of mature vegetation is all the more concerning given the poor standard of landscaping provided in new developments in Yamba.

New houses and apartments inevitably seem to result in the loss of mature native trees and their replacement with meagre shrubbery.

If private property owners are not going to develop the amenity of the town through planting and maintaining landscape, it falls to the local government to do so in public areas.

I fully support the immediate replanting of Flinders Park.

Peter Dawson