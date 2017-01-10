LETTER: We must oppose Brooms Head changes

Clarence Valley Council open spaces manager Peter Birch discusses the plans for the park with residents and users.

Opposing changes

THIS is an impassioned plea to the residents of the Clarence Valley about the changes to the Brooms Head caravan and holiday park.

I do not need to remind residents of the valley this is the last remaining piece of the Clarence coast in a pristine condition.

We will fight strenuously to have it remain.

A concept plan has been commissioned by the CVC to alter the ambience of the park by installing 15 high-maintenance high-priced cabins and removing camp sites currently enjoyed by working class families.

We, the citizens of the Clarence Valley, strongly oppose the loss of sites.

The suggestion to remove 17 camp sites along with other structures and replace them with three to four-bedroom cabins is catering only for the top end of town and over commercialising the park.

We, the campers and residents agree that the amenities, have to be upgraded.

We ask that the council hold a public forum to debate all aspects the concept plan.

The council is taking

only written submissions and we all know how accurate they are.

All submissions close on the January 31.

The time frame is far to short and has to be extended so that all points of view can be considered.

This appears to be an unnecessary grab for money and traditional camp sites should not be replaced.

Under the previous government all money generated in Crown Land reserves was to be turned back into the park for the benefit of caravan and camp users.

Could CVC inform the public if its current financial agreement still exists? If not, what is the currant financial situation?

Brooms Head has always shown a profit. Services and amenities need to be replaced, as we all agree, and I suggest money has not been returned to the park in proportion to that received.

We need to debate the plan paragraph by paragraph, no matter how long it takes.

CVC is only accepting written submissions and conveniently timed it during the holiday season.

It is proposed that existing residents can stay in their positions until their demise.

However, if they decide to leave, their permanent positions become semi-permanent or tourist sites.

Any potential buyer can live there for only six months, devaluing their investment by 50%.

This proposal is outrageous and should be reconsidered.

Do not be intimidated.

Express your dissatisfaction to the council.

Let us all hope that the council in its wisdom shows compassion to the elderly Clarence Valley residents, who through no fault of their own had no alternative than to live in the permanent section of the park and that the council reconsiders the impact of the proposal to disrupt the lifestyle of elderly residents within the park.

Kevin Jaques, Yamba