LETTER: Women's movement Trumped by election result

Students protest the election of Donald Trump as president after walking out of classes from nearby schools, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

IT'S likely to be quite some time before people everywhere stop scratching their heads about the result of the U.S. presidential election.

The two-ringed, multi-billion-dollar campaign circus has packed up and left, prompting most of us to ask whether or not it was real, or just another American reality show.

Unfortunately, it was real. The upshot is that this race for the most powerful job in the western world has left a massive amount of wreckage in its wake.

Despite Donald Trump's chest-thumping admittance that he treated women as sex objects, millions of female votes helped put him in the White House.

The real damage that's been done here is that the women's movement in the United States and elsewhere has been set back many years.

Add to this the fact that the election has produced a larger-than-life target for an assassin's bullet and one must wonder where and when all this is going to end.

In less than four years, I'd say.