LETTER: Wrong location for housing development

THE fact that the council is even considering the ridiculous proposal for affordable housing development in Challinor St, Grafton, by a Yamba developer is offensive to the people who have already heavily invested in the quickly expanding area with new family homes as well as aged units, not to mention the longer term residents.

Grafton has many more suitable locations for a development like this that will not negatively impact on the settled residents, such as the Pacific Hwy south of Grafton for example.

The council as public servants need to make sure mistakes that can negatively affect value of Grafton citizens' properties are quickly dismissed and not waste the taxpayers' money investigating it further.

It concerns me greatly that it has been allowed to proceed so far without the residents of the area knowing and having their say in regards to whether they find it a suitable application.

Dave Cutty, Grafton