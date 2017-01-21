Lifeguards commended after rescuing eight at Pippi

Clarence Valley Lifeguards Mikey Gillman (left) and Harry Fahey on patrol at Pippi Beach Yamba on Saturday 21st January, 2017.

IN THE moments before lifeguards Harry Fahey and Mikey Gilliman rescued eight people last Tuesday morning, a big set of waves rolled into Pippi Beach.

"Just before the rescue there was a big set that came through," Mr Fahey said.

"Most sets are about four or five foot but a solid six foot set came through."

With the huge set of waves, the eight swimmers were swept out to the back of the beach.

The first to reach the swimmers, Mr Fahey, moved quickly to get them ashore.

"The first fella we got in, he was busted, he was the youngest one out there," he said.

It was then that Mr Gilliman reached the stranded swimmers.

"I went to the ones out the back and then we (Harry and I) just communicated with one another ... (I said) I'm just going to go out the back and keep these guys afloat while he goes in an drops that load off and helps me out with the next load," he said.

"It was a textbook rescue, everything went to plan, I reckon."

Mr Fahey and Mr Gilliman both said their training kicked in while they were in the water.

"It's all in the moment, obviously you've got people lives in their hands, it's a very serious matter, when when you're in the moment all the adrenaline is going through you and you just do it like you're told to in theory," Mr Gilliman said.

"It's all different when you get out there, people are struggling, it's just what comes naturally," he added.

The whole rescue took 20 minutes, with the lifeguards battling against the tough conditions.

"When that rip was roaring out, it feels like it took 10 minutes just to get the first one in," Mr Fahey said.

"We had to work out and around the rip and try and get them in before the next set came."

Clarence Valley Lifeguard Co-ordinator Greg Wyllie said their quick response time was impressive.

"I think these guards are very well trained and ready at the moment, it took 20 minutes to bring those people back to shore but these guys reacted within the first 30 seconds," he said.

"It's their attentiveness to the job that I appreciate."

After bringing the last of the swimmers back to shore, Mr Fahey and Mr Gilliman were met with applause.

"It was pretty cool, they were clapping on the beach, there were a few 'good on your, mate', and people coming up and thanking us, it's pretty cool," Mr Fahey said.

For both lifeguards, saving people having trouble in the water is a part of their job, but it does feel good.

"It's a pretty good feeling, knowing someone could have been in a lot worse of a predicament, you coming to rescue them, it's pretty (good)," Mr Gilliman said.

"I'm sure the other (life)guards would have done the same thing," Mr Fahey added.