Lili living the dream with her pet greyhound Holly

BEST FRIENDS: Lili Kreis and her pet greyhound Holly on her favourite daybed in the family home in Grafton.

LILI Kreis is living her dream of having a "big black dog that sleeps at the end of my bed".

Through the Greyhounds as Pets (GAP) organisation, Lili, aged 11, has been caring for Holly, a four-year-old desexed female greyhound for the past 13 months.

For two years prior to that Lili put just about every cent of her $2 a week pocket money and birthday money towards her dream.

"We knew some friends who adopted a greyhound and they convinced us it would be a good idea," Lili said.

"We got Holly in August last year. I paid for nearly all of her and mum put in the last $50."

Holly came to the Kreis household with a dossier from GAP which showed she raced under the name Amaya.

"She won a race at Gosford and had some seconds and thirds," Lili said. "It said she was a 'bad box dog' which probably means she wasn't good at starting her races."

Lili said Holly has fitted into the family really well after a nervous first few days in their Grafton home.

"I think she found it a bit strange here after always living in a cage," she said.

"Now she goes for at least one big walk a day and sometimes mum and I take her for a shorter walk around the block at night.

"Holly loves to go for her walk. When she hears us opening the drawerto get her lead she gets really excited."

Lili's parents Jane and Justin Kreis are just as pleased to have Holly in the house.

"Lili's made it really easy," Jane said. "She feeds the dogs (they have a rescued poodle/maltese cross called Pepe as well) and takes them for walks at least six out of seven days a week."

Justin said Holly has been a real low maintenance dog for the family.

"Once she's had her food and a walk, she's just so quiet," he said. "She's just happy to lie down and have things go on around her."

But there is plenty excitement when the family comes home in the afternoon.

"She's so pleased to see us," Justin said. "She runs round and around the swimming pool. She's actually worn a track there."

Lili is also pleased that Holly is a really gentle dog who had adapted well to life after racing.

"She wouldn't be much of a guard dog," she said. "All she wants from us is pats. And food."