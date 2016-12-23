Lisa to deliver festive dose of funk and soul

THE North Coast's Queen of Motown Lisa Hunt will be heading into Scottish territory this weekend with her first show in Maclean in quite a while.

But she has fond memories of the place, the vivacious lady of soul saying she virtually began her Australian career there, one of the first towns she performed in after moving here permanently from her home in the United States.

"The Clarence Hotel was one of the early places I played when I first moved to Australia in 1999. It will be good to be back in Maclean for a show and this will be my first time ever at the bowling club.”

That show, Forever Soul, is Lisa's signature act she has been touring for more than a decade up and down the East Coast.

"Yes it's still going, that's why it's Forever Soul,” she laughs. "We change up the song lists all the time but it still has funk soul and disco at its core.”

The retrospective repertoire features music by the who's who of Motown greats like Aretha Franklin and Jackson 5, as well as a sweet mix from other genres to ensure the dance floor won't be a lonely place.

And for this reason one thing you won't hear Lisa play despite the proximity to the event is a Christmas carol.

"We've tried that in the past and it's cleared the dance floor too many times. I don't think Australians are into them except as background music while they shop.”

Lisa said she has had a huge year with her Forever Soul show which features a six-piece band and is already booked solidly for the first half of next year.

"We've been bouncing up and down the coast like crazy, Melbourne, Sydney, and up here on the North Coast. It's been a busy year, and has been since touring, and it's set to remain that way.”

Lisa said they were booked up until June next year from Cairns down to Melbourne and inland to Tamworth and Moree, Canberra, Adelaide and the Thredbo Blues Festival.

Don't miss this opportunity to catch her at in the Clarence this weekend.