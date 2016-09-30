Little things make the difference for Pam

Pam Whelan is a finalist in the 2016 Aged Care Hospitality Awards for her work in the laundry at The Whiddon Group Grafton.

PAM Whelan knows every piece of clothing the 54 residents at The Whiddon Group Grafton own, and where they all go in their rooms. When a client has a special occasion, Pam irons their clothing and when a button falls off, Pam is ready to sew it back on. If something goes missing, Pam finds it, and if there's a stain ordinary washing can't get out, Pam is ready to make it disappear.

It's these little things that make all the difference, and what has earned her a place as a finalist in the 2016 Aged Care Hospitality Awards for Laundry Services Individual of the Year.

Pam was nominated for the award after she received some letters of thanks from the clients, who expressed their gratitude for the work that Pam does, and has done for almost the past two years.

"The clients are why I come to work each day, they're just lovely people, and the staff too, so it's just a bonus," Pam said.

"I know all the client's clothes, and I know where they go. Some of them wear the same things, but you get to know what they wear.

"It's just the job, and as I said the clients are wonderful. This is their final home, so we just want to do everything we can for them."

Pam said she takes care to make sure the little things are done because the client's clothes are important to them.

"When the clients come here, some of them have moved out of their own homes and all they've come with are their clothes," Pam said.

"It's a huge transition for them to move into aged care, and I think if there's somebody who can just reassure them just that little bit that their clothes are going to be looked after, it's a win-win."

The Whiddon Group Grafton's director of care services Sandra Osborne said Pam was deserving of the recognition, even though she likes to do her work behind the scenes.

"I'm very proud of Pam and the feedback we got," she said.

"For somebody living in aged care, the little things are what matters to them. Their food is a huge concern as well as their clothing.

"Our washing actually gets washed offsite at our sister facility in Maclean. Since Pam has taken over it's just reassured our clients their clothes are still coming back. If they've got special occasions Pam will iron their clothes for them, so it's just the little things she does for them it makes a world of difference."

The 2016 Aged Care Hospitality Awards will be announced at a gala dinner in Melbourne late October.