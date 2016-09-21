Local agents star at awards

WINNERS: Ray White Yamba realtors Lee Johns, Carolyn and Jim Kelly, Courtney Smith and Daniel Kelly at the Ray White NSW awards night in Sydney.

WALKING down the yellow carpet and into Sydney's Star casino provided a touch of Hollywood for those who attended Ray White real estate's state awards ceremony.

Among those who attended the gala event earlier this month was Maclean Ray White principal Jim Kelly.

Mr Kelly was recognised for his 10 years of service to the group. The father of two was also on hand to see son Daniel be awarded as the number eight regional selling principal in NSW.

Daniel, who manages the Yamba office, was also recognised for 10 years with the company.

"His professional manner and way he treats his clients is, I'd say, second to none," Mr Kelly said.

"He's now a corporate auctioneer and Ray White see him as one of the future leaders for company.

"I was extremely proud, and I know when I eventually hand this business over it'll be in great hands."

Mr Kelly is however not quite ready to hand the business over just yet.

"I'll stay another few years, just because I'd drive my wife nuts if I stayed at home," he said.

"I enjoy real estate and I enjoy meeting the people."

Mr Kelly said the decade since he bought the franchise from former boss Brian Purcell had zoomed by and the company was always evolving.

"We're always looking for change and that's where Ray White has been such a great thing," he said.

The Yamba business's administration officer, Courtney Smith, was also a finalist, featuring in the administrator of the year category. "That was up against all of the big Sydney firms too, she's fantastic," Mr Kelly said.

Fellow real estate agent Lee Johns, who attended the awards for the first time, said it felt like they were at the Logies as they sat in the same room where Rugby League's Dally M medal ceremony is held.

"It was a great night, there were about 1000 people there," he said.

"The finalist placing and Daniel's award were completely unexpected, for a small office it was great."