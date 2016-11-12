Local artist wins top prize at Sydney art festival

Waterview Heights artist Julianne Gosper with two of the five works that were awarded in recent Sydney art show.

JUST by chance, Julianne Gosper discovered the Cruelty Free Festival in Sydney on Facebook, searching for artists to be apart of their Animal Art Show.

Then, when Mrs Gosper entered her five works, she never thought she's take out two of the top prizes - judges choice and peoples choice.

"I entered five works and they usually only pick a couple,” she said.

"For for the first time, they picked all of my artworks to go into the exhibition.”

"I got a call before the festival had even started saying I'd sold a work.”

"I was pretty excited... it was nice to receive the awards.”

Mrs Gosper has been drawing animals since she was a kid while growing up on a farm in Dubbo.

"Form my younger years I've always been surrounded by animals and always had an appreciation for them,” she said.

"I try a landscape here and there and I do love life drawing.”

A lot of her work is done from reference photos and sketches Mrs Gosper has done on her travels.

"I go to a few zoos, we did Melbourne and Adelaide zoos recently,” she said.

"There are a lot of local wildlife ones, we have many bird species out here as well, I'm always taking photos and sketching.”

Mrs Gosper, who works as a casual teacher in the area, said she'd love to give up work one day and focus on her art.

"One of these days I will just do it,” she said.

"It's like an obsession, I'm not happy until I'm creating.

"I've taken over the double garage, turfed my husband out, and it's pretty well wall to wall artworks.

"I'm looking forward to the school holidays, then I can do days on end, once you're on a roll you can just keep going.”