31°
News

Local business input vital to consortia bidding for new jail

Tim Howard
| 7th Oct 2016 6:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CLARENCE Valley businesses have welcomed the opportunity to join in the planning for the new Grafton jail.

More than 50 local businesses registered to be part of a forum at Grafton TAFE where the three short-listed consortia for the jail contract discussed the early stages of their bid with local businesses.

Judging from the dress of the group at the TAFE's Terrace Restaurant, where fluoro vests and suits mingled, a good cross section of local business is looking to benefit from the project.

The forum was the result of a partnership between Clarence Valley Council, the TAFE and the Grafton Chamber of Commerce.

It organised the three consortia: GEO Consortium, Greater Futures Partnership and Northern Pathways Partnership, to make presentations to local business people.

The overseer of jail construction is Infrastructure NSW and its project director of the New Grafton Correctional Centre, Greg Lake, welcomed people to the forum.

Mr Lake said the forum would benefit local business and the consortia as they prepared their bids for submission in November.

"The advantage to the project is that we get to send a message to the three bidders that we are deadly serious about them investing in the local community,” he said.

"The advantage for the local community is it gives them more and more information regarding the solutions that these three groups are coming up with to try to deliver the project.

"The more dialogue there is about how people can get involved, as far as I'm concerned, the better.”

Mr Lake said the bidders would know Infrastructure NSW was serious about community involvement, but it was better for the bidders to hear it straight from the community.

"So these opportunities for them to listen and understand the concerns are 50 times better than anything I can give them trying to speak on behalf of Grafton,” he said.

Mr Lake said the government was not going to allow the winning tender to merely warehouse prisoners in the new jail.

"There is a view out there that the private operator somehow benefits from keeping more people in,” he said.

"There are commercial arrangements we've got with these guys to incentivise them to make sure people don't come back.

"A better way to look at it is the State Government is not just buying the building, the prison itself and the operator.

"We're buying the outcome.”

Mr Lake said the three bidding groups would be using the information they gathered from the forum to put into their bids.

"We're telling them what we expect, but we're not telling them how to do it,” he said.

"They will be using what they've learned tonight to put together their bids.”

He said the bids closed in November and the winner would be announced in mid-2017.

Construction should begin late in 2017.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence valley council, economic development, greg lake, infrastructure nsw, liz fairweather, new grafton jail

Campers' scary brush with Station Creek fire

Campers' scary brush with Station Creek fire

THICK smoke engulfed the car as Hannah Winter and her partner drove through the Station Creek fire.

Living proof of need for donors

Cathryn Hopson, who along with her daughter needed a kidney transplant - recently talked to organ donation forum.

A Maclean mum and her daughter tell why organ donation is vital.

Local club turns to the fans with community forum

READY FOR FUTURE: Grafton Tigers have had a burgeoning junior system for years but are now hoping that translates into senior football.

Open invitation to community forum to find next step for Tigers.

Cougars scratch and claw their way to State plates

FLYING HIGH: Clarence Valley competitor Nick Marsh (centre) clears a gap during the competition at NSW State BMX Championships in Penrith.

A mammoth 14 NSW State plates for local BMX club.

Local Partners

Hawthorne Park taken over by cowboys and Indians

HURRY: Entries for Clarence Valley Equestrian Challenge close today

Something for everyone at the Quota Craft Fair

GLITTER CANDLES: Julie Strowski who was selling homemade candles in antique glass and crystal and the Quota Craft Fair.

Craft fair a hit among locals and visitors alike

The Elliots land in Yamba for Aeroplane tour

The Elliots arrive in Yamba this weekend as part of their Aeroplane EP tour.

Catch The Elliots at Yamba's Pacific Hotel on Friday night.

Latest deals and offers

Gears of War 4 review: Let the nightmares begin

Gears of War 4 review: Let the nightmares begin

IT’S brutal, bloody and very addictive. Gears of War 4, the latest in the $1 billion franchise, features the most intense battle scenes of man vs monster.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E6 - the best date of the show

Georgia Love in a scene from The Bachelorette. Supplied by Channel 10.

Two single dates and the boys get oiled up for Australian women.

Ryan says bye to The Bachelorette

Noosa's Ryan Palk was a contestant on The Bachelorette.

FORMER Noosa bachelor is a single sailor once more.

The Elliots land in Yamba for Aeroplane tour

The Elliots arrive in Yamba this weekend as part of their Aeroplane EP tour.

Catch The Elliots at Yamba's Pacific Hotel on Friday night.

Justice Crew's new show stripped bare

Justice Crew will showcase their singing voices and dance moves tonight on stage at Saraton Theatre.

Pop outfit performing in Grafton tonight

MOVIE REVIEW: The Girl on the Train gets lost along the way

Emily Blunt in a scene from the movie The Girl on the Train.

THRILLER has ambitious idea but suffers from strange dialogue.

"Transcending with herculean heaviness'

The cover of the new Gone is Gone album. Photo Contributed

Dream team create album

Down on your own little private farm near the coast.

156 Amos Lane, Palmers Channel 2463

House 3 6 $695,000

156 Amos road Palmers Channel has all the attributes for the full time farmer or the life styler alike. Having a total land area of approximately 33 hectares it...

All on your families doorstep!

37 Cameron Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 2 $357,500

Imagine the convenience of having all the facilities that the beautiful riverside township of Maclean has to offer, right on your doorstep. This is what the...

SELLING BELOW COST - A WORKING FARM WITH PRIVACY AND A VALLEY VISTA

140 Coalmine Road, Nymboida 2460

Rural 2 1 9 $370000

IF we were in the US, we'd be calling it the little house on the prairie. Set on 100 acres of picturesque Nymboida valley, this gorgeous property has much to offer...

SELLING BELOW COST - A WORKING FARM WITH PRIVACY AND A VALLEY VISTA

140 Coalmine Road, Nymboida 2460

House 2 1 9 $370,000

IF we were in the US, we'd be calling it the little house on the prairie. Set on 100 acres of picturesque Nymboida valley, this gorgeous property has much to offer...

Don&#39;t Stress Just Invest

47 Cowan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $ 235,000

After previously serving its purpose in Wharf Street this delightful home has a story to tell and was relocated to its current location in the mid 2000's and given...

Two For One!

Unit 2/1-5 Beachside Way, Yamba 2464

Town House 2 2 1 $445,000

We now bring to the market this spacious two bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse - it will be the one not to miss. With two amazing views to enjoy for the price of one...

PERFECT SIZE and IMMACULATELY PRESENTED

9 Middle Street, Woombah 2469

House 3 1 2 $305,000

HIGHLY MOTIVATED SENIOR OWNER ! This immaculately presented three bedroom brick and tile home is set on a level 920 m2 block in the peaceful village setting of...

Lifestyle or Invest - Your Choice

6 Bellevue Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 1 AUCTION

Located on an elevated position with scenic views in South Grafton is a lovely 4 bedroom house that exudes style and character. With close proximity to transport...

The Return Justifies The Investment!!

1 and 2/32 Kennedy Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Looking for your next investment property or keen to start your portfolio? Well look no further, 32 Kennedy Street is waiting for you! With the rental market...

UNIQUE HOME WITH MAJESTIC RIVER VIEWS OVER TOWN

34 Roderick Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 $349,000

When you have an immaculately presented home, a panoramic Clarence River view, all at an eye catching price, you won't last on the market long. The vibrant and...

Mackay Marina could fetch close to $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Clarence Valley property prices go through the roof

Buyers are hungry to sink their teeth into the Clarence Valley