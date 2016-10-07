Local club turns to the fans with community forum

READY FOR FUTURE: Grafton Tigers have had a burgeoning junior system for years but are now hoping that translates into senior football.

AUSSIE RULES: The story of the Western Bulldogs overcoming insurmountable odds in the AFL grand final last weekend is one that has touched the hearts of all sporting fans.

It is a story that people can relate to their own lives, their own town and especially their own footy club.

Now the Grafton Tigers, our local Aussie Rules club, is hoping to inspire the community to support it as it enters the next phase of evolution.

The Tigers run an Auskick Centre, three teams in the Junior competition, an Under-18 and Senior side.

The club won back-to-back Senior premierships in 2011 and 2012 but has since faded in the North Coast AFL competition, registering its worst season in more than a decade this year.

But with a burgeoning youth outfit and the support of North Coast AFL, the club is turning to the community to help return them to "the Tigers of old, we're strong and we're bold”.

AFL North Coast has organised a Community Footy Forum at Clarence River Jockey Club on Thursday, October 20, and has issued an open invitation to "anyone who feels they can make a positive contribution”.

Football operations co-ordinator Paul Taylor said the Grafton Tigers club had achieved as a club in recent seasons and it needed to build on that foundation.

"This season the Tigers Under 15.5 team became the club's first ever junior team to make a preliminary final,” Taylor said.

"The girls have led the way within the region. Five players were selected in the Northern NSW Honour Teams, and the club kicked off an Auskick Centre for the first time,” he said.

"The club has a dedicated and passionate group of volunteers who are united in providing a positive environment. There are a lot of positive developments that are bringing new people to the area and this represents significant opportunity for the Tigers.

”We know there are plenty of AFL fans in the area and we want to find people who can help lead the club on to bigger and better things."

AFL NSW/ACT will be represented by state managers from Sydney, Northern NSW regional manager, and local game development and football operations staff.