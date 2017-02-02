Local Coles give back

Coles Grafton staff are one of the best fundraisers in the state, having raised more than $35000 for local and national charities.

ANDY Thompson has worked in 20 different Coles stores in his career, but he says he's never seen an area as generous as in the Clarence Valley.

His store, along with the Yamba Coles have combined to raise almost $70,000 over the past two years, but Mr Thompson said it was the people that gave that were the real champions.

"We had a collection point at the end of the year that went towards the local Christmas dinner, I've had people just come up to me and shake my hand and say thanks very much for what we do,” he said.

Mr Thompson said that the $35000 they raised was a huge achievement for the supermarket, which committed to a mission in recent years to give back as much as possible to the community.

"We've followed in the footsteps of former store manager Frank McDermott, who was always coming up with creative ways to fund raise. He left behind a generous legacy and has enabled our team members to keep the community support alive within the store,” he said.

Yamba store manager Shane Edie mirrored Mr McDermott's comments saying the community had supported their fundraising, including collection tins and raffles for charities both local and national.

The team from Yamba Coles are one of the leading sites for fundraising, collecting more than $34000 for national and local charities. Adam Hourigan

"Carol Holmes and Scott Cooper in our service team have done a fantastic job in driving support for those in need and encouraging local shoppers to get involved,” he said.