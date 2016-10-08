32°
CRCA preview: In and outs ahead of season opener

Matthew Elkerton
| 8th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
Tucabia Copmanhurst batsman Matt Dougherty scored 111 off 54 balls in the GDSC Premier League match between Tucabia Copmanhurst and South Services at Ellem Oval on Sunday, 20th of December, 2015.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner
Tucabia Copmanhurst batsman Matt Dougherty scored 111 off 54 balls in the GDSC Premier League match between Tucabia Copmanhurst and South Services at Ellem Oval on Sunday, 20th of December, 2015.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner

CRCA CRICKET: The 2016/17 Clarence River Cricket Association season gets underway today with six teams vying for the GDSC Premier League title.

Harwood will be pushing for their fourth straight Premier League crown this season but with the side being dealt a tough blow in the form of strike bowler Nathan Essex moving to the Gold Coast it has thrown the door wide open for the other Premier League sides.

Brothers wicket keeper batsman Billy Kerr will be looking for his form to continue on from his breakthrough 2015/16 season when he was named CRCA Cricketer of the Year. It will also be the first chance for all players to press for representative selection ahead of the opening Country Cup knockout clash against Lismore on October 23.

BEST IN THE LEAGUE: Brothers&#39; wicket keeper Billy Kerr was awarded Premier League Player of the Year last year after racking up a mighty 444-runs at and average of 40.36 and will be looking to improve on that as the 2016/17 season gets underway today.
BEST IN THE LEAGUE: Brothers' wicket keeper Billy Kerr was awarded Premier League Player of the Year last year after racking up a mighty 444-runs at and average of 40.36 and will be looking to improve on that as the 2016/17 season gets underway today.

 

CRCA president Tom Kroehnert said there had been an increase in player movement this season with a "fair few clearances crossing (his) desk". But with most of those falling in the lower grades it appears business as usual in the Premier League competition.

"Everything has been coming along really smoothly this pre-season," Kroehnert said. "With the executive staying the same at the AGM we have been able to move along without much hassle."

The loss of South Services from the Premier League ranks will see the competition tighten up and will also take away bye weeks.

While it will mean clubs will have to suit up each week and the draw modified to include two full rounds of two-day cricket and scrap one-day fixtures altogether, Kroehnert believes it will not be an issue for sides with an extra week's break over the Christmas period.

Read on below to find out how your side is shaping up ahead of today's Premier League start...

BROTHERS

THE VITALS:

  • Ins: Troy McLaren (semi-retired), Mick Summers (semi-retired)
  • Outs: None

BROTHERS had a breakthrough season last year, finishing the Premier League in second place after stringing together a series of victories at the back end of the season.

This year they have only bolstered their line-up with club stalwarts Troy McLaren and Mick Summers returning to the team full-time after both only making sporadic appearances last season.

The two experienced heads will add a level of composure to the youngest side in the Premier League ranks with most players under the age of 30.

Brothers captain Jake Kroehnert has now had two full seasons at the helm of the side and said the club was in good pre-season shape with all players in the first grade squad finding time in the nets ahead of today's first clash.

"I think we have probably got ahead of ourselves in recent seasons so this year we are trying to take each week as it comes," Kroehnert said.

"It is all two-day cricket this season so we need to play patient cricket. All the boys are on board and they know what is expected."

Kroehnert said McLaren's calm head on the sidelines could work out to be an X-Factor for the Brethren.

"Just having him sit there next to you before you head out to bat is uplifting."

 

EXPERIENCE: Troy McLaren is back to full time cricket for Brothers.
EXPERIENCE: Troy McLaren is back to full time cricket for Brothers.

COUTTS CROSSING

THE VITALS:

  • Ins: Tim Tilse (injured), Ryan Cotten (injured), Taj Donsajh (Coffs Harbour), Joel Gossen (South Services)
  • Outs: Lewis Chevalley (2nd grade), Andrew McLachlan (2nd grade)

WHILE a string of top class performances last season saw Coutts Crossing finish third on the competition ladder, captain Luke Cox said he would be happy to see the side go all the way to the Premiership decider this season.

The side was well supported by a burgeoning junior system last season and Cox believes the juniors rising through the ranks will only improve after a exposure to the top grade last year.

It is expected 15-year-old young gun Eli Fahey will join the top six on a permanent basis this season while Nick Lawson and Ethan Munro will continue in the side's second grade outfit and could be blooded into the top ranks.

"I am hoping these boys will be ready for more of a go in Premier League," Cox said. "I am hoping Lawso can pick up some more confidence. He is good enough to be playing in the Premier League, he just needs to realise it for himself.

"They are all good kids to watch out at the crease and they are good kids to have in the side off the field."

With Lewis Chevalley dropping back to captain second grade and play alongside father Lance, Cox is hoping the two can help develop the side into a junior nursery while also putting forward another strong case to make the second tier final again.

 

YOUNG GUN: Eli Fahey will step up to Premier League.
YOUNG GUN: Eli Fahey will step up to Premier League.

GDSC EASTS

THE VITALS:

  • Ins: Jackson Grieve (2nd grade), Jacob Ellis (2nd grade), Adam Spies (South Services), Ben Shaw (injured)
  • Outs: Matt Robbins (work commitments), Chris Paine (moved)

GDSC Easts cricketers could have had nightmares after last season, in which the first grade team won just a single game of cricket in their last night cricket match.

Captain Ben Hill said this was not the case.

"We will be looking to enjoy our cricket, like we did last year," he said.

Hill said the rise of a couple of talented juniors into senior ranks would change the dynamics of the side.

"Jackson Grieve is a handy leg break bowler who bats a bit and Jacob Ellis will come into the team to bowl his medium pacers," he said.

Hill said a couple of cricketers who have come to the club from out of the area would fit into the first or second grade teams.

"The real good news is that Ben Shaw is starting for us this year after having some injury issues last season," he said.

"He's a proven wicket-taker in Premier League and his presence will give the team some confidence."

The wooden spooners are looking to premiers Harwood for inspiration when it comes to changing their fortunes.

"We've got to do a Harwood each time we bat," Hill said. "We have to bat out the full 80 overs.

"Last year the best we did was 50 overs. You score the bulk of your runs in the back end of the innings when the ball is old and the bowlers and fielders are tired."

 

GDSC Easts&#39; captain Ben Hill has predicted a fun season for his side.
GDSC Easts' captain Ben Hill has predicted a fun season for his side.

HARWOOD

THE VITALS:

  • Ins: Daley Durrant, Ken Richards (LCCA)
  • Outs: Nathan Essex (moved to Gold Coast), Harrison Nicholson (injury, half-season)

THE most dominant team in the last five years of Premier League cricket, Harwood is back and ready to take its crown for the fourth season in a row in 2016/17.

While the side has been rocked by the loss of strike bowler Nathan Essex, who led the premiers for wickets claiming 27 scalps at an average of 11.07, Harwood is still well placed with a strong mix of youth and experience.

Captain Nathan Essex will grab hold of the reins again and after his first full season at the helm last year the captain said he had grown into the role ahead of the competition hitting off today.

"It was a real learning experience for myself and the side, and we are much better for it," he said. "Our juniors are more mature heading into this season after they got their first full seasons under the belt."

While Harwood has clinched the premiership the past three seasons in a row, Ensbey said preparing for the first round of the competition had not got any easier.

"It never gets any easier," he said. "Each time we win it just makes the other teams more and more hungry to knock us off the perch.

"We will be taking no team for granted this season."

The Harwood ranks have been bolstered by the return of class outfielder Daley Durrant after a season away.

 

LIGHTNING: Outfield specialist Daley Durrant is back for Harwood.
LIGHTNING: Outfield specialist Daley Durrant is back for Harwood.

TUCABIA-COPMANHURST

THE VITALS:

  • In: Tim Bultitude (Injury)
  • Out: Matt Pigg (Work Commitments).

MOVING the aggressive Matt Dougherty down the order will be one of the key tactics for GI Hotel Tucabia Copmanhurst this season.

New captain Brad Chard said the team hoped to get more from the keeper/batsman coming in against the older ball and tired bowler.

"We know he likes to have the ball coming onto the bat, but we're going to give this a try anyway," he said.

Tucabia have brought up opening batsman Derek Woods from second grade who is also a wicket keeper.

"We're not sure how the keeping part of it will go," Chard said. "We'll have to play it by ear."

He said there won't be many personnel changes in the top grade, but the opening game is going to be tough.

"Me and Brayden won't be there tomorrow because we're going to my brother's wedding," he said.

"We'll be back for the second week of the game, but I think Woodsy is out for both weekends.

"Tomorrow's team is not going to be like it will be for the rest of the season, unless it goes alright, then a few of us might have to wait a bit."

Chard said Harwood was again shaping as a major challenge.

"We did score 300 against them in the second innings of the grand final and still got beaten," he said.

"It's not often you get 308 and aren't even close," he said. "That was the first time we got more than 300 ."

He said Brothers would be a tough test in the opener.

 

Tucabia Copmanhurst batsman Matt Dougherty has been moved down the order to make use of his hitting prowess.
Tucabia Copmanhurst batsman Matt Dougherty has been moved down the order to make use of his hitting prowess.

WESTLAWN

THE VITALS:

  • In: Noah Green (Yamba), Jason Rainbow (retirenment), Charlie Amos (semi-retirement)
  • Out: Ian O'Toole.

WESTLAWN has benefited from the demise of Yamba's first grade team in Lower Clarence Cricket Association competition with the acquisition of towering left arm quick Noah Green.

At just 16, Green has been a promising junior and turned in some more than useful performances for Yamba first grade last season.

Westlawn captain Pat Vidler said Green had been charging in and bowling with a bit of pace in the nets.

"He also looks like he can hold the bat a bit as well," he said.

The club is also looking to get some more mileage out of veterans like opening bowler Nathan Blanch and class batsman Daniel Amos.

"Nathan's missed half both the last two seasons with injury, so we're hoping he gets a clear run at it this year," Vidler said.

"Charlie (Amos) has said he wants to play first grade, so we've named him in the team for this weekend, although he hasn't been around this week."

Vidler admitted his team's performances have been disappointing in recent seasons, but said this season's team is looking stronger on paper than it had been for a while.

"Last season Luke McLachlan and Simon Wilson both got 50s, but we need them to be more consistent," the skipper said.

The club has drawn the short straw, taking on premiers Harwood, at Harwood, in the opening game.

"I'm looking at it as a plus whatever happens," he said. "We might strike them while they're a bit rusty early in the season. Or we get it out of the way quickly."

 

New recruit for Westlawn Noah Green.
New recruit for Westlawn Noah Green.
Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence river cricket association, crca, crca cricket, cricket, gdsc premier league, harwood

