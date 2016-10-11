Greyhound officials cautious after ban overturned

THE NSW Government backflip on its controversial ban on greyhound racing has been treated cautiously by local officials.

Grafton Greyhound Racing Club president John Corrigan said he would not comment on the government's change of policy until the full details are announced.

"When we see the official confirmation of it, we'll believe it," Mr Corrigan said.

"Mike hasn't held a press conference yet. I know what they've done, it's from cabinet ministers.

"Until he makes that announcement we will sit tight."

Media reports of the cabinet meeting said it reached its decision shortly before 10.30am.

Cabinet is expected to consider a range of options including elements of a plan put forward by the industry.

Fairfax media said cabinet was expected to consider proposals to implement a controlled breeding program, total life-cycle management for greyhounds, including those unable to race and life bans for animal cruelty, including live baiting.

Some reports said cabinet was also due to consider introducing a statutory review of undertakings given by the industry, which could take place in three years.

If that timetable is agreed upon it would push the review beyond the March 2019 election.