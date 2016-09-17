Local ladies ready to defy odds once again in decider

READY FOR A BATTLE: Maclean Bobcats women's premier league side have defied expectations by making the grand final today against Urunga Raiders.

PREMIER LEAGUE: No one expected them to make the finals, they did. No one expected them to win in the finals, they did. No one expected them to make the grand final, they did.

Now the Maclean Bobcats women have one more "unmovable” hurdle in their way in today's North Coast Hotel Group Premier League grand final and they are ready to defy expectations once again.

The side that was written off at the beginning of the season has scratched and clawed their way to the Premier League decider at C.ex International Stadium in Coffs Harbour today.

At times they turned up to games with 11 players across two grades, but not once have they stopped believing in themselves.

It is in fact the attitude of the girls, instilled this season by manager Kate Skinner and coach Anton Potappel, that has impressed the most.

"The girls have really shown a sense of pride in the club,” Skinner said.

"We have tried to make it as fun as possible with parties on the bus trips, we have had themes going all year like Hawaiian and Mexican.

"We have showed heart and we have showed pride every time we take the field.”

It has been a long road for the Bobcats women with many having to double up each weekend for both the premier league and reserve grade sides.

Now they face the toughest challenge of the season in the grand final against competition heavyweights Boambee Eagles.

The Bobcats are cruising into grand final day after a dogged aggregate victory over rivals Woolgoolga Wildcats in the semi-final including a strong defensive effort last week to hold the visitors to a 0-0 second leg at Maclean.

According to Skinner no one expected them to beat Woolgoolga and earn their way into the decider - not even a few of the players it seems who booked overseas holidays on grand final weekend earlier in the year.

"We will be without our goalkeeper when we go down there,” she said. "A few girls have decided to go jet-setting around the world instead.

"I guess they didn't expect to make the grand final earlier in the season, no one did really. To get there has really been our crowning glory on what has been a tough season.

"We have made it this far and the girls should be proud of that. We will give it all we have in the final, we are definitely not going to die wondering.”

The women's premier league decider will be played before the mens premier league at 4.50pm.