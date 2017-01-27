Local lifeguard's shock at Australia Day award

Hannah Smith speaks after being named joint winner of Clarence Valley Young Citizen of the Year

CLARENCE Valley lifeguard Hannah Smith is one of those humble people who happily works behind the scenes to help the community.

Which is why it came as such a shock when on Wednesday night her dedication was recognised with the title of Clarence Valley Council's Young Citizen of the Year.

"I was shocked that I even got nominated,” she said.

"Yesterday at work, because we have our names on the board at Turners Beach, a heap of people came down to shake my hand and have a chat. That blew me away. I thought it was really sweet.”

Because it was such a tough decision for the judges, the 26-year-old shared the honour with Bennet Mitchelhill, who at the young age of 12 impressed Ms Smith with his dedication to helping others.

"I have not stopped talking about him since,” she said.

"Hopefully we'll be able to get in contact later on and I can try and help him a bit. He was so deserving of the award.

"So many people that got nominated were just absolute champions, and volunteering so much time and effort into causes. It was really nice to be a part of all of that.”

Ms Smith was also deserving of the award; her dedication to the Yamba Surf life Life Saving Club has greatly benefited the community, and she has been directly involved in saving two lives.

The 26-year-old was recently named as a finalist for the NSW Lifeguard of the Year, and was last year awarded the 2015/16 Clarence Lifeguard of the Year.

She has achieved all of this while working as a tutor for TAFE Queensland and studying a double degree in environmental sciences and engineering.

Through her work as a lifeguard, Ms Smith said that she enjoyed helping people enjoy the beautiful Clarence coast in a safe way.

"I'm really passionate about educating kids about beach safety and awareness, especially having grown up in a family crazy about the ocean and surfing myself,” she said.

"It's always rewarding and I don't think you can beat being down the beach every day.”