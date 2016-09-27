Local mum has two sides of organ transplant story to tell

Organ donation is the final gesture a person can make but it's still up the family to carry out their wishes.

A LOWER Clarence woman whose life has seen two different sides of organ transplants will be the one of the guest speakers at an organ donation awareness night in Yamba on Tuesday.

Maclean woman Cathryn Hopson, who has been the recipient of a kidney from a deceased donor, has seen the another side of the organ donation experience, when he daughter received a live donor kidney.

The night has been organised by the three Lower Clarence Rotary clubs: Yamba, Maclean and Iluka.

Organiser Gail Doe says Mrs Hopson and the clinical nurse specialist for organ donation in the Northern NSW Health District ,Mary Campbell, will be the guest speakers.

"Cathryn has seen two sides of the organ donation experience,” Ms Doe said.

"She received a kidney from a donor who has died and is a real success story for donation.

"Then her daughter found she had kidney disease and she received a live donor kidney transplant from a relative.”

Ms Doe said improving organ donation awareness was a Rotary International challenge for its clubs this year.

"We decided to take it a step further this year and get all three of the clubs down here to take part,” she said.

She said Australia's low rate of organ donation was a problem and Ms Campbell would provide information on what it takes to be an organ donor.

"The main issue in Australia is it's an opt-in system, where you have to volunteer to be a donor,” she said.

"In Europe where organ donation is more common, it's an opt-out system where you have to say you don't want to be a donor.

"Also in Australia your family gets to decide on what happens to your organs, so even if you want to donate your organs, your family can veto it.

"Mary will take people through all the steps they need to take.”

The seminar will be held in the Boardwalk Bar at the Yamba Bowling Club from 6.30pm. Entrance is free and everyone is welcome to attend.