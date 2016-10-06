Local speedster clinches Championship podium place

GRIPPING ON THE CORNER: Luke Mitchell gets around the Winton Motor Raceway track ahead of the final round of the ASBK Supersport Championship where the Townsend rider finished third, clinching third place in the Championship standings.

MOTOSPORT: Everywhere Luke Mitchell turns he sees the number three.

On the 14-hour journey home from Winton Motor Raceway in Victoria the JNL Racing speedster was reminded at each petrol bowser where he had finished in ASBK Supersport Championship.

After a second place and a third in his two finishes Mitchell finished overall third in the final ASBK round which had the Supersport speedster clinch his maiden Championship podium.

He was initially dejected he did not finish the season with a round victory, but had realised just how far he had come this season.

It is the speedster's maiden attempt at the ASBK Supersport Championship after being on the national circuit in the parallel Australasian Superbike Championship for the past two years.

Only 18 months ago he was sidelined for weeks after cracking vertebrae in his back in two separate race falls in the one weekend at Mallala Raceway.

It was difficult for the racer to overcome the demons of that horror crash let alone return to the track in victorious fashion.

In a breakthrough season for the Supersport contender, Mitchell has put his name on the lips of everyone in the racing industry.

He picked up his first national podium finish, first national race win and first round victory, all before he celebrated his 20th birthday.

"Straight after the race is finished you always think 'I could have done better here, or I could have done better there',” Mitchell said.

"But the more I think about it, at the start of the year all I wanted was to crack the top five. I have done that and then some,”

he said.

"From the second round onwards, in those eight races, I have only been off the podium twice.

"I hope there is better seasons to come but so far this has been the standout.”

Mitchell will now be keen to knock fellow Yamaha team rider Troy Geunther off his perch next season to clinch the 600cc championship.

"For next year, first is where we are gunning for,” he said.

"We have got the tools to do it, I have got the bike to do it, and I know I have the speed to do it - it is just the little things we need to work on.”

Before Mitchell gets the chance at the new season he will be travelling to Phillip Island at the end of the month for the second and final round of the ASBK Supersport Phillip Island Challenge during the Moto GP weekend.

He will be looking to make up for a disappointing finish in last season's challenge and after modifications made to his Yamaha R6 by mechanic Marty Dowd, Mitchell knows he has the beast to do it this year.

"The speed is there in the bike and I have the confidence,” he said.

”I am always excited for Phillip Island - everything is flat out 200kmh around that track.”

Mitchell sits 1.5 points behind second placed Callum Spriggs and with challenge leader Guenther not competing, the door is wide open for him.