Looking for something to do this New Years Eve?

Fireworks lit the sky above Yambas Main Beach at midnight on New Years Eve, to signal the start of 2012. Photo: Lynne Mowbray/The Daily Examiner

Pacific Hotel Fireworks

WHEN: December 31, midnight

WHERE: Headland overlooking Main Beach

DETAILS: The Yamba fireworks are back again to ring in the new year. Grab a spot on the headland overlooking Main Beach and enjoy an evening with friends and family before the fireworks display at midnight.

Ford Park Fireworks

WHEN: December 31, 9pm

WHERE: Ford Park, Yamba

DETAILS: Don't let the kids miss out on the fireworks display at Ford park, run by the carnival.

Celebrations at Brooms Head

WHEN: December 31, 8.30pm

WHERE: Brooms Head Bowling Club

DETAILS: Celebrate the end of 2016 at the Brooms Head Bowling Club with entertainment provided by Powerhouse from 8.30pm to midnight.

For more information, contact the bowling club.

Music at Shores

WHEN: December 31

WHERE: Yamba Shores Tavern

DETAILS: Bring in the new year with the Ford Brothers and DJ Helmy while looking out over the Clarence River at Yamba Shores Tavern.

Pacific Hotel music

WHEN: December 31, starting 6pm

WHERE: Pacific Hotel

DETAILS: SEXWAX DJs are starting the night off at 6pm before Scott Day-Vee Three bring in the new year starting from 9am.

Music to your ears

WHEN: December 31, 8.30pm

WHERE: The New Baordwalk Bar, the Yamba Bowling Club

DETAILS: Vanessa Lea and The Road Train are helping bring 2016 to an end at the Yamba Bowling Club. Entry to the bar is free.

2 Way Street

WHEN: December 31, 7.30pm

WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club

DETAILS: Enjoy a night of entertainment with 2 Way Street and you could win an Angourie Rainforest Resort Package for you and your family.

Even Stephens

WHEN: December 31, 8pm

WHERE: Grafton District Services Club

DETAILS: Bring in the new year with his brother and sister duo who have been performing together since they were children. They perform everything from country, rock and roll, classic top 40 and a few original songs.