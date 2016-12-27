31°
News

Looking for something to do this New Years Eve?

Caitlan Charles | 27th Dec 2016 4:22 PM
Fireworks lit the sky above Yambas Main Beach at midnight on New Years Eve, to signal the start of 2012. Photo: Lynne Mowbray/The Daily Examiner
Fireworks lit the sky above Yambas Main Beach at midnight on New Years Eve, to signal the start of 2012. Photo: Lynne Mowbray/The Daily Examiner Lynne Mowbray

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Pacific Hotel Fireworks

WHEN: December 31, midnight

WHERE: Headland overlooking Main Beach

DETAILS: The Yamba fireworks are back again to ring in the new year. Grab a spot on the headland overlooking Main Beach and enjoy an evening with friends and family before the fireworks display at midnight.

Ford Park Fireworks

WHEN: December 31, 9pm

WHERE: Ford Park, Yamba

DETAILS: Don't let the kids miss out on the fireworks display at Ford park, run by the carnival.

Celebrations at Brooms Head

WHEN: December 31, 8.30pm

WHERE: Brooms Head Bowling Club

DETAILS: Celebrate the end of 2016 at the Brooms Head Bowling Club with entertainment provided by Powerhouse from 8.30pm to midnight.

For more information, contact the bowling club.

Music at Shores

WHEN: December 31

WHERE: Yamba Shores Tavern

DETAILS: Bring in the new year with the Ford Brothers and DJ Helmy while looking out over the Clarence River at Yamba Shores Tavern.

Pacific Hotel music

WHEN: December 31, starting 6pm

WHERE: Pacific Hotel

DETAILS: SEXWAX DJs are starting the night off at 6pm before Scott Day-Vee Three bring in the new year starting from 9am.

Music to your ears

WHEN: December 31, 8.30pm

WHERE: The New Baordwalk Bar, the Yamba Bowling Club

DETAILS: Vanessa Lea and The Road Train are helping bring 2016 to an end at the Yamba Bowling Club. Entry to the bar is free.

2 Way Street

WHEN: December 31, 7.30pm

WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club

DETAILS: Enjoy a night of entertainment with 2 Way Street and you could win an Angourie Rainforest Resort Package for you and your family.

Even Stephens

WHEN: December 31, 8pm

WHERE: Grafton District Services Club

DETAILS: Bring in the new year with his brother and sister duo who have been performing together since they were children. They perform everything from country, rock and roll, classic top 40 and a few original songs.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Family fun on Yamba beach

Family fun on Yamba beach

If you've got a creative streak on the beach, or just want to have some old fashion summertime fun, the Yamba Rotary Family Fun day is for you

Sons remember their dad as a 'lovable rogue'

Lismore Speedway announcer Frank Inman.

"He has gone to Speedway heaven, without doubt"

UPDATE: Major delays continue on Pacific Highway

Traffic banked up for 14km on Pacific Highway

Fundraiser for suspected drowning victim

Geoffrey Blackadder

Family asks community for help with funeral expenses

Local Partners

Family fun on Yamba beach

If you've got a creative streak on the beach, or just want to have some old fashion summertime fun, the Yamba Rotary Family Fun day is for you

Looking for something to do this New Years Eve?

Fireworks lit the sky above Yambas Main Beach at midnight on New Years Eve, to signal the start of 2012. Photo: Lynne Mowbray/The Daily Examiner

A list of things to do on New Years Eve

All star cast for Lawrence Rodeo

WILD RIDE: Steve Mason hangs on to Black Barney who will line up again this year.

Australian PBR champion head of open bull ride field

Stocking up summer supplies

Antony Perring of Irons and Craig with some of the mountains of coffee he has in preparation for the post Christmas rush.

Big demand on cafe supplies over summer

Ultimate tribute to the fabulous Beach Boys

The Beach Boyz Tribute Show will be getting around to the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club on Friday night.

Love the Beach Boys? Don't miss this band

George Michael smashes charts after shock death

George Michael smashes charts after shock death

GEORGE Michael is set to dominate global charts again after his shock death.

What's on Netflix and Stan in the new year

Here's what's coming to Netflix and Stan.

The most cringe-worthy tribute to George Michael

Sarah Michelle Gellar admits to having body dysmorphic disorder, but her husband and daughter help her with the way she perceives herself.

One of the more awkward tweets of 2016

Ex-Wham singer George Michael dies age 53

According to reports on late 25 December 2016, British popstar George Michael has died peacefully at home at the age of 53, his publicist has announced.

Pop Superstar George Michael has died at the age of 53

What's new in cinemas this Boxing Day

Matthew McConaughey voices koala Buster Moon in Sing.

Boxing Day's a great day to get out of the house and see a movie

Alien: Covenant trailer is here and it is terrifying

Michael Fassbender reprises his role as David.

The trailer for Alien: Covenant has been released

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died

Status Quo’s Rick Parfitt and Francis Rossi were a phenomenal live act.

2016 has claimed yet another music legend

A RARE FIND

798 Wooli Road, Pillar Valley 2462

Rural 6 2 2 $649000

The first time you see this property, you could be mistaken for thinking you're visiting a resort. Ideally situated 20 mins from Grafton and 20 mins to the beaches...

HAPPY CHRISTMAS! YOU JUST FOUND YOUR DREAM HOME IN YOUR DREAM STREET

22 Grevillia Drive, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 6 FASTRAK

A reluctant sale of this beautiful Queenslander brick home could very well be a life-changer for you. With hardwood verandas all round and hardwood flooring...

Bay Views at Minnie Water

3 Waratah Crescent, Minnie Water 2462

House 3 2 2 $845,000

Perched high on the hill at Minnie Water this property has investment potential beyond most properties currently on the market on the North Coast! The home has...

LARGE RESIDENTIAL BLOCK READY TO BUILD!

10 Silverton Street, South Grafton 2460

Residential Land Consisting of approx. 1,133m2 this large residential allotment is ready for new ... $70,000

Consisting of approx. 1,133m2 this large residential allotment is ready for new ownership. With sellers that have set their sights elsewhere, we are looking for a...

Your Chance To Invest Is Here

17 Kerrani Place, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Located in the heart of Coutts Crossing, this delightful home offers ample potential. Suited for buyers across all categories this property is situated on 1,125m2...

Affordable Luxury

9 King Street, Ulmarra 2462

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Located in the quaint village of Ulmarra this executive-style residence is sure to impress those looking for lifestyle coupled with affordability. Boasting a solid...

One for the Money!

199 Ryan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 AUCTION

With the local market on a steady and continual rise, properties offering investor appeal are becoming few and far between with that said 199 Ryan could easily be...

Something for Everybody!

1/16 Parkview cresent, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $325000

This quality two bedroom unit is perfect for first home buyers, investors or those just looking to downsize! Located close to Yamba shopping fair, public...

Owner Selling Off Assets

43 Ridge Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

This three bedroom, one bathroom and single lock up garage home has plenty to offer! With two living areas followed by three large sized rooms, the great size of...

Search No More - This Is It

52 Bush Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

If you are after a well-positioned flood free home, well look no further! This four bedroom weatherboard composite home with colorbond roof is perfect for the...

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Four Grafton houses for homebuyers

Grafton houses waiting to be snapped up

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

13-year golf wars saga continues to cause grief

South Grafton resident Kerry Hughes looks over the site of a proposed development she and other residents are opposing on the golf course.

Angry residents fear latest plan threatens semi-rural ambience

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!