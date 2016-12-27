Looking for something to do this New Years Eve?

Pacific Hotel Fireworks
WHEN: December 31, midnight
WHERE: Headland overlooking Main Beach
DETAILS: The Yamba fireworks are back again to ring in the new year. Grab a spot on the headland overlooking Main Beach and enjoy an evening with friends and family before the fireworks display at midnight.
Ford Park Fireworks
WHEN: December 31, 9pm
WHERE: Ford Park, Yamba
DETAILS: Don't let the kids miss out on the fireworks display at Ford park, run by the carnival.
Celebrations at Brooms Head
WHEN: December 31, 8.30pm
WHERE: Brooms Head Bowling Club
DETAILS: Celebrate the end of 2016 at the Brooms Head Bowling Club with entertainment provided by Powerhouse from 8.30pm to midnight.
For more information, contact the bowling club.
Music at Shores
WHEN: December 31
WHERE: Yamba Shores Tavern
DETAILS: Bring in the new year with the Ford Brothers and DJ Helmy while looking out over the Clarence River at Yamba Shores Tavern.
Pacific Hotel music
WHEN: December 31, starting 6pm
WHERE: Pacific Hotel
DETAILS: SEXWAX DJs are starting the night off at 6pm before Scott Day-Vee Three bring in the new year starting from 9am.
Music to your ears
WHEN: December 31, 8.30pm
WHERE: The New Baordwalk Bar, the Yamba Bowling Club
DETAILS: Vanessa Lea and The Road Train are helping bring 2016 to an end at the Yamba Bowling Club. Entry to the bar is free.
2 Way Street
WHEN: December 31, 7.30pm
WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club
DETAILS: Enjoy a night of entertainment with 2 Way Street and you could win an Angourie Rainforest Resort Package for you and your family.
Even Stephens
WHEN: December 31, 8pm
WHERE: Grafton District Services Club
DETAILS: Bring in the new year with his brother and sister duo who have been performing together since they were children. They perform everything from country, rock and roll, classic top 40 and a few original songs.